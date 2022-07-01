The Zen Circus – Cari fottutissimi amici (Capitol/Universal)

Quando si superano i quarant’anni inizia a stare stretto il vestito dell’eterno ragazzo e poi la percezione della vita, a partire dalla propria, inizia a cambiare; per non parlare della visione che si ha dei giovani attuali. Queste ed altre riflessioni sono alla base dell’ultimo lavoro del trio toscano che ha deciso di condividere i dieci brani in scaletta con altrettanti colleghi di vecchia data e con molti amici nuovi. Non va poi dimenticato il titolo che è un bell’omaggio a uno dei film più intensi e malinconici di Mario Monicelli, che aveva già ispirato Appino per il titolo del suo primo disco solista “Il testamento”.

L’accesso definitivo alla fase matura della vita viene descritto da Appino, Karim Qqru e Ufo con tanta nostalgia e malinconia e alcuni featuring sono molto azzeccati, in particolare “Voglio invecchiare male” cantata con Luca Romagnoli dei Management, che più che altro sembra che Appino l’abbia scritta pensando esclusivamente a lui, date le tematiche di autolesionismo e implosione che stanno al centro di questa struggente ballata. L’altro featuring pertinente è quello con Brunori Sas per “Ok boomer”, che esprime più di tutte la malinconia sul tempo che passa e sul cambio di ruolo da giovane ad adulto. Un’altra ottima ballata pop-rock è “Ragazza di carta” condivisa con Luca Carboni. Mentre la lunga “Caro fottutissimo amico”, uno strano ed intrigante incrocio tra ballata ed electro-rock con ospite Motta, emerge la malinconia dei ricordi dei bei tempi andati e che purtroppo non torneranno; compresi quelli più effimeri, ma che danno il senso della gioventù. L’attore Claudio Santamaria canta in “118”, un electro-rock molto ritmato, in cui gli ZC evidenziano i problemi di chi sta in basso, vale a dire gli invisibili, i precari che cadono dal ponteggio e trovano un sacco di botte. Evocativa è “Johnny”, nella quale sono ospiti i Fast Animals and Slow Kids e in “Meravigliosa” con Ditonellapiaga dove però le tastiere ovattano eccessivamente il suono. Questo è l’unico neo di un ottimo disco che riscatta gli Zen Circus dopo le incertezze de “L’ultima casa accogliente”.

https://www.thezencircus.it/

autore: Vittorio Lannutti