Dave Matthews Band, ascolta la nuova traccia che anticipa il decimo studio album.

La Dave Matthews Band annuncia un nuovo album, un nuovo tour e condivide il primo singolo. Il brano Madman’s Eyes ci introduce a Walk Around the Moon decimo album della carriera del collettivo di Charlottesville, Virginia, e segue “Come Tomorrow” del 2018. L’album uscirà il 19 maggio per la label RCA e vede Rob Evans e John Alagi alla produzione.

Questa la tracklist:

1. “Walk Around the Moon”

2. “Madman’s Eyes”

3. “Looking for a Vein”

4. “The Ocean and the Butterfly”

5. “It Could Happen”

6. “Something to Tell My Baby”

7. “After Everything”

8. “All You Ever Wanted Was Tomorrow”

9. “The Only Thing”

10. “Break Free”

11. “Monsters”

12. “Singing from the Windows”

