Steve Earle & The Dukes – Jerry Jeff (New West)

“Jerry Jeff” è il quarto album in cui Steve Earle omaggia un suo collega, Jerry Jeff Walker. Gli altri tre omaggiati sono stati Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clarke e il suo primo figlio, Justin Townes, morto prematuramente e in circostanze particolarmente tragiche. Walker è morto nel 2020 e da allora che Earle ha iniziato a pensare di fare questo disco-omaggio e come sempre l’ha fatto a modo suo, vale a dire con la sua modalità sfilacciata e biascicata, ma con grande pathos e con ottimi arrangiamenti, grazie anche al supporto dei The Dukes.

Walker non è stato molto famoso, ma scrisse un brano, “Mr. Bojangles”, che è stata ripresa da altri, tra i quali Nina Simone. Il cantautore della Virginia ha pensato di riprendere anche brani meno noti di Walker, ma ovviamente significativi per lui. In scaletta dunque troviamo una sfacciata “Gettin’ by”, che sembra un preludio al rock’n’roll, il country-folk di “Gypsy Songman” e l’accoppiata “I Makes Money (Money Don’t Make Me)” – “Hill Country Rain” nelle quali viene descritto il personaggio burbero e ‘da uomo qualunque’ che Earle ha in qualche modo fatto suo e introiettato.

Se con “Charlie Dunn” si lascia andare ad una ballata celebrativa, rende scarna e profonda “My Old Man”, un sincero tributo da parte di un fan, studente e amico, condiviso da una prospettiva non più personale. Questo lavoro, come gli altri tre di cui si è detto all’inizio della recensione, dimostra quanto Earle abbia fatto suoi gli stili di questi artisti verso cui ha una profonda riconoscenza e condividerlo con il suo pubblico è indicativo di una grande generosità.

http://www.steveearle.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SteveEarleMusic/

autore: Vittorio Lannutti