Nick Cave, anche leader e voce dei seminali The Birthday Party e dei più recenti Grinderman, sarà in tour in Italia con i suoi The Bad Seeds Nick Cave band attualmente composta da Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Thomas Wydler, Jim Sclavunos, Conway Savage, George Vjestica e Larry Mullins.

Cave porta in tournée l’ultimo progetto discografico, Skeleton Tree e sarà un grande ritorno per il carismatico frontman e la band che ha annunciato un tour di otto settimane in Europa e Regno Unito e che, appunto, farà tappa anche in Italia.

Skeleton Tree, sedicesimo lavoro discografico della formazione, è stato pubblicato a settembre 2016, il giorno successive alla premiere di One More Time With Feeling, il film diretto da Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford) sulla realizzazione dell’album.

Queste le tappe italiane:

Sabato 4 Novembre

Kioene Arena (ex Palafabris), Padova

Lunedi 06 Novembre

Mediolanum Forum, Assago (Mi)

Mercoledi 08 Novembre

Palalottomatica, Roma