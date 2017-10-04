Gainesville è una città della Florida, uno di quelle cittadine isolate e tranquille che piacciono tanto a registi come Wes Craven o Sam Raimi, dove una pacifica comunità di timorati di Dio viene sconvolta da qualche devastante tragedia o meglio da un serial killer che mozza teste a destra e sinistra. Gainesville non arriva a contare le 130.000 anime e ha già dato i natali alla band di Tom Petty, Mudcrutch e a Will Hunt, tastierista degli Evanescence. Nell’ottobre 2011 dalla nebbia di questa piccola località non emergono mostri assassini, bensì i tre componenti di quella che diventerà una delle migliori realtà indietronic degli ultimi sei anni. Si tratta degli Hundred Waters, ovvero di Nicole Miglis (voce, piano, flauto), Trayer Tryon (elettronica, basso) e Zach Tetreault (tamburi, batteria e tromba). A guardarli sembrano usciti da una comune ma basta metterli in cuffia che la musica fa il suo incantesimo. Communicating è l’ultimo di una lunga serie di fatiche, le quali hanno portato la band ad un livello estremo di coscienza e maturazione. La prima traccia, Particle, ci fa sbalzare tra la profondità e la spensieratezza, tra la disco music e l’indie rock con tale fascino e disinvoltura da restarne sbalorditi. La voce della vocalist è un chiaro omaggio a Bjork, così come le atmosfere sfacciatamente elettroniche ma al contempo allegramente pop ci rimandano a gruppi come Console, A clone is a clone, Glasser, Hanging on. La voce ingenua e candida di Nicole sparge atmosfere dense di sentimento e ricche di passione celata, così come il climax che i synth diffondono sono pari a quelli di un mistero sospeso, di un segreto non svelato. Allo stesso tempo i testi, carichi di rimpianti, occasioni sprecate, amori irrisolti, pensiamo solo a Blanket me (you’re my blanket/you’re my skin/ I try to shed you/I’ts not that easy: /tu sei la mia coperta/tu sei la mia pelle/ho provato a cambiarti/non è affatto facile). Communicating è un racconto, un percorso. Ma un percorso senza fine è sicuramente molto più avvincente. La storia continua.

http://hundred-waters.com/

http://facebook.com/hundredwaters

autrice: Rossella Gazzelloni