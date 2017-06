Gli Stiff Little Fingers, nati nel ’77 a Belfast quindi sono a tutti gli effetti pionieri del punk insieme ai The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned , Buzzcocks, and Undertones; celebrano il loro quarantesimo anniversario con una nuova etichetta discografica e la pubblicazione di un album live e del film Best Served Loud – Live At Barrowland su CD, DVD, 2LP e Blu-ray in uscita il 23 giugno 2017 via earMUSIC (distribuzione EDEL).

Stiff Little Fingers live shows are always special events. None is more special than the band’s annual St Patrick’s show held at the famous Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow. 2016 saw the band celebrate the 25th year in a row they played there , and the show was filmed and recorded initially for a limited edition direct to fan release only. Now earMUSIC will release Stiff Little Fingers’ Best Served Loud – Live At Barrowland on CD, DVD and vinyl as well as for the very first time on Blu-ray.

Ecco la tracklist di “Best Served Loud – Live at Barrowland”

Go For It/Wasted Life

Just Fade Away

Roots, Radicals, Rockers And Reggae

Guitar & Drum

Nobody’s Hero

Back To Front

Barbed Wire Love

Listen

Doesn’t Make It Alright

Silver Lining

Guilty As Sin

At The Edge

Strummerville

My Dark Places

Fly The Flag

When We Were Young

Tin Soldiers

Suspect Device

Gotta Getaway

Alternative Ulster

E questa è la tracklist del vinile “No Going Back”

Side A

1. Liar’s Club

2. My Dark Places

3. Full Steam Backwards

4. I Just Care About Me

5. Don’t Mind Me

6. Guilty As Sin

Side AA

1. One Man Island

2. Throwing It All Away

3. Good Luck With That

4. Trail Of Tears

5. Since Yesterday Was Here

6. When We Were Young