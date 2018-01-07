Dirtmusic: Chris Eckman (The Walkabouts) e Hugo Race (ex Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds).


 07/01/2018 


Bu Bir Ruya‘ verrà pubblicato in formato cd, vinile e digitale dal 26 gennaio per la label Glitterbeat Records. Il nuovo album dei Dirtmusic, progetto etno-psych di Chris Eckman (The Walkabouts) e Hugo Race (ex Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), vede protagonista anche il prolifico Murat Ertel, parte dei Baba Zula, figura di spicco della scena musicale contemporanea turca.
‘Bu Bir Ruya’ è il quinto album dei Dirtmusic e oscilla tra ritmi ipnotici, atmosfere da colonna sonora cinematografica. Di seguito potete ascoltare la traccia ‘Bi De Sen Soyle‘, opener e primo estratto del nuovo album.

https://www.facebook.com/DIRTMUSICBAND/