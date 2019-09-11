Illachime Quartet, l’avanguardia a Napoli è un matrimonio ineludibile.

Abbiamo incontrato Fabrizio Elvetico (basso ed elettronica) e Gianluca Paladino (chitarre) dell’ensemble Illachime Quartet, che si completa con Ivano Cipolletta (batteria) e Pasquale Termini (violoncello); per una lunga chiacchierta sul loro ultimo album “Soundtrack for parties on the edge of the void”. Come spiegato nella nostra recensione è un lavoro discografico ‘atipico’ per costruzione e produzione; ma sono proprio questi aspetti che lo rendono ricco: decine di strumentisti, collettivi artistici e spazi autogestiti che si fondono per un unico scopo che ben presto diventa comune. Lo spirito e la voglia di fare insieme, generare qualcosa di diverso sfidando le dinamiche del mercato che spesso cerca, e trova, le strade facili per fare cultura. Si è parlato di questo e della scena musicale napoletana con una prospettiva stimolante e che porta Napoli ad essere un metropoli dove l’avanguardia diffusa non va in conflitto con la tradizione.

Nella prima parte del disco c’è una folta presenza di musicisti ospiti che si aggiungono al quartetto, soprattutto fiatisti, ma anche contrabbasso, vibrafono, mandolino, chitarra preparata. Com’è nata l’idea di coinvolgerli?

Fabrizio (nella foto) : le ragioni sono diverse. come è scritto anche nelle note di copertina, questi pezzi erano stati commissionati per fare da colonna sonora di vari video, principalmente divulgativi. Avevamo scritto delle frasi melodiche che erano state affidate a dei campionamenti di fiati, con un gusto un po’ retrò che da un lato si adattava al contesto, dall’altro rispondeva al nostro amore per la musica per film. Io in particolare ho un debole per la musica del cinema italiano degli anni ‘60, quella dei vari Trovajoli, Morricone, Piccioni, Umiliani, ma anche per gli impasti di legni e ottoni che caratterizzano tantissimi arrangiamenti per formazioni dal taglio più o meno jazzistico, dall’orchestra di Gil Evans ad alcuni dischi di David Sylvian. Quando poi abbiamo deciso di riprendere quei pezzi per il nuovo album, ci si è posti il problema di usare strumenti veri, e quindi mi sono messo a scrivere le parti. Ma prima, ovviamente, c’era da capire se saremmo riusciti a mettere insieme i musicisti necessari: la nostra è stata un’autoproduzione povera, che è riuscita a sostenere le spese vive solo grazie a un crowdfunding. Be’, un po’ di contatti li ho con musicisti dell’area campana con i quali c’è qualcosa di più di una stima reciproca: ce ne sono tanti con cui ho condiviso diverse esperienze negli anni, e penso innanzitutto al Crossroads, un collettivo di improvvisatori che negli anni passati ha avuto grande importanza nella crescita musicale della mia città, sia dal punto di vista degli artisti, sia da quello degli ascoltatori. Ma oltre a loro, ce ne sono stati alcuni che, pur non conoscendosi, hanno dimostrato grande generosità e disponibilità, e in questo ha avuto peso anche il fatto di sapere che dietro al progetto c’era l’Asilo, con tutto il suo portato di pratiche comunitarie, e solidali.

Ho lavorato alle partiture innanzitutto con l’idea di riprodurre, quasi filologicamente, certe sonorità: questo è il piano di lettura più di superficie, che risponde al piacere di “ritrovare un vecchio amico”, magari in un contesto nuovo e sorprendente, come quando si incontra un compagno di scuola dopo decenni e si scopre che ti è affine e “lotta insieme a te”. Questo dell’attingere a memorie sonore personali e farle confliggere o comunque interagire tra di loro sperimentando esiti combinatori imprevisti è un procedimento che mi interessa molto, e che guida spesso la mia pratica improvvisativa. Da un bel po’ non sono più interessato al purismo e al rigore, che sia quello stilistico o quello dell’attitudine, mentre credo che il musicista che fa ricerca debba porsi seriamente il problema della capacità di sedurre l’ascoltatore, e l’azione seduttiva non può escludere di essere completamente impura. Però io comunque vengo da una formazione accademica, e da ragazzino mi misi a studiare composizione dopo essere stato a un concerto di musiche di Webern, per cui certe fisse mi sono rimaste. Così ho provato a creare i presupposti per un altro piano di lettura, sicuramente più esoterico, ma che dovrebbe arricchire e potenziare dialetticamente il “piano di superficie” (senza questa conseguenza, si tratterebbe solo di pippe intellettualistiche che servono tutt’al più a segnalare un proprio status culturale). Quindi ho forzato le modalità di scrittura per “big band” utilizzando percorsi di accumulo progressivo di dissonanze o di circolazione trasformativa di piccoli elementi (soprattutto nei tre Easy Piece con numerazione dispari).

Niente di nuovo per Illachime, la nostra produzione è costellata di pezzi che utilizzano procedure trasformative e combinatorie di pochissimi elementi base (penso per esempio a Pale Fire nel primo album e a Terminali nel secondo): in realtà, ovviamente, niente di nuovo in assoluto, e se ci si dovesse misurare con quello che hanno combinato in questo ambito i compositori occidentali almeno da Bach fino a Boulez, come minimo ci si dovrebbe vergognare, ma che c’entra, è il contesto che può dare senso e sapore nuovo a tecniche antiche.

Qual è secondo voi la situazione della musica a Napoli, tenuto conto anche della folta presenza di centri sociali che qui non vengono sgomberati?

Fabrizio: in primo luogo, secondo me, quello che rende una città vivace dal punto di vista artistico e in particolare musicale non è il numero e l’importanza di grandi eventi, bensì la presenza e la densità di attività underground. Si dice che ascoltare i grandi musicisti dal vivo rappresenti un importante momento formativo: può essere, ma lo è di gran lunga di più avere la possibilità di incrociare la propria formazione, che sia accademica o meno, con quella di tanti altri. Da questo punto di vista Napoli sta vivendo una fase molto interessante da diversi anni, soprattutto nell’ambito della ricerca musicale (che è quello che più mi interessa). Ci sono state alcune esperienze importanti che hanno contribuito in questo senso, in primo luogo gli sperimentatori che si ritrovavano già un bel po’ di tempo fa in un festival autoprodotto che si chiamava Altera!, molto orientato al noise e alla musica radicale, e che si è appoggiato nel tempo a spazi disponibili ad accogliere quel genere di sperimentazioni come Perditempo, Oblomova, Riot e infine, in tempi recenti, lo spazio autogestito 76A. Una parte degli animatori di quel progetto si è ritrovata ne La Digestion, un festival più orientato a un’impostazione istituzionale, e che negli ultimi tempi sta portando a Napoli diversi esponenti internazionali della ricerca musicale. L’altra vicenda seminale è stata quella del collettivo di improvvisatori Crossroads che citavo prima, con le sue performance settimanali prima al Cellar Theory e poi al Kestè a partire dal 2009, che ha formato schiere di musicisti che poi oggi ritroviamo in vari progetti tra il popolare, il jazz, l’etno e il pop, ma che mostrano di avere una marcia in più grazie proprio all’aver partecipato intensivamente a quell’esperienza. Il Crossroads aveva una caratteristica secondo me rilevante: raccoglieva performer (non solo musicisti) della più disparata provenienza, per cui, dopo un periodo di assestamento e di reciproca conoscenza e influenza, fu possibile assistere nella stessa serata a set di improvvisazione che spaziavano liberamente dal free jazz al punk all’ambient, con momenti di grande suggestione. Le forze e lo spirito del Crossroads si sono poi ritrovate nel progetto dell’OEOAS, l’Orchestra Elettroacustica Officina Arti Soniche fondata da Elio Martusciello al Conservatorio San Pietro a Majella: a partire dalla pratica improvvisativa sotto “conduction”, l’Orchestra si è, da un lato, arricchita di componenti fino a superare il centinaio di musicisti, dall’altro è entrato in un’ottica di accoglienza e di gestione orizzontale. Non è un caso che, uscita dall’ambito accademico, abbia trovato casa all’Asilo Filangieri, il centro culturale autogovernato che ha anche coprodotto il nostro disco, oltre ad averne ospitato le registrazioni, come ha ospitato quelle della stessa Orchestra nonché di altri interessanti progetti come quello di Antonio Raia e Renato Fiorito, che tutti si sono ritrovati a poter disporre degli spazi e dei mezzi di quel centro nella maniera migliore per poter lavorare in condizioni eccellenti, impensabili anche in contesti istituzionali.

Ecco, l’Asilo riesce a trasmettere questo senso della comunità, del fare collettivo, dell’incontro che a mio parere è quello di cui c’è davvero bisogno oggi, ben oltre la nostra città. In questa ottica già dal 2013 l’Asilo aveva varato una forma particolare di rassegna estesa nel tempo, Geografie del suono, in cui sono stati ospitati musicisti provenienti da mezzo mondo di volta in volta invitati a interagire con artisti locali: niente di meglio per generare relazioni proficue tra gli artisti e, nello stesso tempo, rendere manifesta una modalità di interazione – che all’Asilo chiamano “interdipendenza” – basata su solidarietà e non competizione e al riparo da settarismi. Questa visione ha avuto una estensione in Mutiazioni – rassegna di cinema muto sonorizzato dal vivo a cui anche Illachime ha partecipato – che ha creato ulteriori occasioni di relazione, in questo caso tra musicisti e videomaker. Tutto ciò il pubblico, dopo un po’ di anni, ha cominciato a percepirlo e si è creato un nucleo consistente di appassionati che ha fatto in modo che anche le proposte più ostiche ricevessero l’attenzione di un pubblico folto e attentissimo, cosa non da poco. Che è comunque un elemento a mio parere accessorio rispetto ai contenuti culturali e politici di cui l’Asilo si è fatto portatore. Non dimentichiamoci che la sua attitudine sperimentale si è concretizzata innanzitutto su un piano “gestionale” – che sta facendo scuola in Italia e oltre – e che non si tratta di uno spazio occupato, né assegnato a nome di un istituto giuridico tradizionale – associazione, fondazione, eccetera – o anche semplicemente a un collettivo, ma identificato come “Bene comune a uso civico”, cioè un luogo che esiste per la città ed è “mantenuto” dalla città, escludendo così qualunque forma di uso privatistico (che è un fatto che, anche nelle situazioni più virtuose, esce dalla porta per rientrare dalla finestra). Ecco, se devo fare una critica alla “scena” musicale in città, la faccio proprio da questa prospettiva: stante l’apertura dell’Asilo – ma la cosa va lentamente estendendosi anche ad altri spazi affini – mi chiedo perché sia così raro che musicisti e operatori ne “approfittino”, restando invece invariabilmente ancorati a modalità consuete, quelle del grande evento e del grande nome, della chiusura intorno a presunti antagonismi culturali incarnati nello “stile” (ormai fuori tempo massimo) e degli spot senza una visione a lungo termine. Eppure si tratta spesso di gente molto in gamba. A questo punto sono curioso di vedere quanti si alzeranno dalla sedia per venirsi a difendere spazi di questo genere quando partirà – e stiamo certi che partirà – l’attacco nei loro confronti da parte del neofascismo rampante e capillare che ci stiamo ritrovando.

Parliamo un po’ della Parte B del nuovo disco, che avete definito uneasy pieces. Ci racconti i vari momenti da cui è composta? Come vi è venuta questa idea?

Gianluca (nella foto): la parte B di “Soundtrack for parties on the edge of the void” è frutto di due giorni di improvvisazione integrale nel teatro de l’Asilo nel febbraio del 2018. Da un po’ di tempo usiamo spesso anche la definizione free form per la nostra musica perché la parte improvvisativa ha assunto nel corso di questi ultimi anni un ruolo sempre più centrale. Questa formazione di Illachime Quartet è più o meno stabile da quasi dieci anni, io e Fabrizio suoniamo e produciamo insieme dal 2002, ma oramai quando in quattro ci sediamo per provare qualcosa, che sia un concerto, una sonorizzazione o nuove idee, troviamo sempre una modalità ed un interplay molto particolari e suggestivi. Ti confesso che personalmente per la prima mezz’ora di prova detesto quello che suono e quello che esce fuori (!!), poi come una magia che si ripete si apre uno spiraglio e un mondo di suoni ed emozioni tracima all’esterno. Tutta questa parte fatta di impro free form cerchiamo di condividerla con il pubblico presente durante i nostri live e le sonorizzazioni. Siamo coscienti che suonare una parte improvvisativa e stare ad ascoltarla sono due concetti che possono essere distanti e spesso purtroppo contrapposti, ma il pubblico ci restituisce sempre delle ottime vibrazioni e si appassiona a questa onda sonora, a questo flusso con cui cerchiamo di irretirlo e avvolgerlo. Avendo avuto la possibilità grazie a l’Asilo di suonare in piena libertà per due giorni sul palco del teatro, un posto magico e con un’ottima acustica, abbiamo pensato bene di proporre cinque di questi momenti di free form che sono unici e legati alle emozioni del momento. Per quanto la Parte A e la Parte B possano sembrare distanti musicalmente, concettualmente il risultato lo trovo molto riuscito. Uneasy, come da traduzione in italiano, non va inteso nel senso di non facile, ma anche di inquieto, indefinito, oscuro, sospeso….tutti temi che costituiscono le fondamenta e l’ossatura portante della musica di Illachime Quartet.

I vari momenti della Parte B

Uneasy piece #1: sfida all’OK Corral in quadrato uno di fronte all’altro. Un sample weberniano ci permette di tessere ognuno la propria trama, tendendo poi all’esplosione sonica e ad una disarticolazione disarmante.

Uneasy piece #2: illachime al 100%…traiettorie e rincorse tra gli strumenti in forma sottile, sotterranea, inespressa. C’è un mare, il nostro, ma spazzato dal vento e coperto da nuvole da cui ogni tanto fa capolino timidamente un raggio di luce.

Uneasy piece #3: un altro volto di Illachime. Rude, grezzo e scabro, asimmetrico e in tensione dall’inizio alla fine con qui e là dei momenti liberatori.

Uneasy piece #4: si scivola nei bassifondi, anche qui nel profondo, sotterraneo, nel non detto. Black Rain, un vecchio film di Ridley Scott.

Uneasy piece #5: si coglie l’attimo perfetto dell’improvvisazione, quando ogni strumento si allinea agli altri, tutti suonano quello che va suonato e tu non vorresti che finisse mai! Ogni cosa è detta ma tutto rimane sospeso e senza che si delinei un obiettivo definito: si sta nel flusso, fatto di equilibri e di interplay.

La chiusura è affidata a Game over: una reprise di Easy #5 ma pietrificata in un’ossessiva ripetizione di pattern su cui si innestano le figure iterative del vibrafono prima, e poi, diametralmente opposti, i fraseggi free di tutta la Big Band: sembra quasi non voglia finire mai, come se la puntina del piatto saltasse sul vinile sempre indietro a ricominciare… una manciata di secondi di silenzio, e poi c’è da scoprire una ghost track, un delicato estratto dalla sonorizzazione live fatta recentemente da Illachime di un film muto del 1921 di Elvira Notari, prima donna regista italiana.

State preparando un tour per presentare il disco?

Gianluca: eh, più che altro ci stiamo provando, ma ci sono diverse difficoltà! Primo, quella che nasce dal voler portare in giro un progetto di musica strumentale originale con parti improvvisative, di quattro persone con la batteria. Secondo, gli organizzatori spesso pensano di far suonare un ensemble di musica ambient/glitch e si trovano di fronte ad un volume sonoro non indifferente!! Nel nostro paese è diventata un’impresa ardua suonare dal vivo, con molti locali che seguono le strade più semplici senza rischiare. Sicuramente cercheremo di fare qualche data di presentazione almeno nelle città principali: penso a Milano, Torino, Roma e poi vedremo anche che si può fare con i festival all’estero. Non abbiamo un’agenzia di booking che ci segua ma chi fosse interessato può contattarci su info@illachime.net per avere tutti i dettagli.

http://www.illachime.net/

https://www.facebook.com/illachime/

autore: Marco Sica