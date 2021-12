La raccoltadi b-sides e outtakes dei Broken Social Scene. Ascolta.

Si rifanno vivi i canadesi Broken Social Scene i quali hanno annunciato una raccolta di B-sides, rarità e outtakes intitolata Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities. In uscita il 14 gennaio tramite Arts & Crafts è anticipata dal primo singolo “This House Is On Fire“, un outtake delle sessioni di Forgiveness Rock Record rilasciata nel progetto Broadsheet Music di Globe & Mail.

Tracklist

1) “Far Out” (2009, From the ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ pre-order EP ‘Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights’)

2) “Do the 95” (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

3) “Curse Your Fail” (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)

4) “Not At My Best” (2010, From the end credits for film ‘It’s Kind Of A Funny Story’)

5) “National Anthem of Nowhere” (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

6) “Golden Facelift” (2009, ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

7) “This House Is On Fire” (2009, ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ outtake)

8) “Canada vs America” (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

9) “Day Of The Kid” (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)

10) “Stars and Spit” (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)

11) “Until It’s Dead” (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation ‘At The Barricades: Vol 1′)

12) “All My Friends” (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

13) “Death Cock” (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)

14) “Old Dead Young” (2016, ‘Hug Of Thunder’ vinyl-only track)