Howlin’ Threads – Of The Sea EP (Meinshaft Records)

Nati dopo l’esperienza accumulata in diversi gruppi, il più importante dei quali è quello dei The Fools, scelti dai Radio Birdman come gruppo spalla, nei concerti australiani, all’epoca della prima reunion che portò alla pubblicazione dell’album “Ritualism” (Crying Sun, 1996), gli Howlin’ Threads si stabilizzano nella formazione a trio che vede Dylan Webster alla chitarra, Matt Houston al basso e Adam Fermo alla batteria.

Il trio sin dall’EP omonimo d’esordio e dal singolo “Edge Of The World” pubblicati entrambi nel 2020, hanno messo in chiaro di rifarsi alla migliore tradizione del rock australiano nato su quell’asse Detroit -Sidney che tutti abbiamo imparato ad amare sui dischi di Radio Birdman, The Celibate Rifles, The Saints, The New Christs, Deniz Tek, The Stooges, MC5, e la grande Sonic’s Rendezvous Band di Scott Morgan e Fred ‘Sonic’ Smith.

Tutto ruota intorno all’ottimo songwriting di Webster che si conferma in queste quattro nuove canzoni che vantano ciascuna ospiti di assoluto prestigio. Ad iniziare da Penny Ikinger (Sacred Cowbys/Wet Taxis) scelta come lead o backing vocalist a seconda dei casi, in tutti i brani del disco che, a detta di Webster in una recente intervista: “…ha davvero preso un corso diverso e molto migliore di quello che avrei potuto pianificare”.

L’Ep si apre con l’avvolgente rock blues di “Gotta Get” ricco di chitarre sature cesellato poi dalle parti di chitarra slide e armonica suonate da James McCann degli Harpoon, oscura aussie band dei mid ninetines (un solo ep ed un album al loro attivo), che rendono perfettamente il mood del disco.

La title track “Of The Sea” è puro Sidney sound dei mid eighties, e potrebbe ben figurare nel catalogo di qualsiasi band post Radio Birdman, con la superlativa presenza di Deniz Tek che impreziosisce il brano con perfetto break di chitarra surf.

La successiva “Chain” è un pezzo di high-energy rock’n’roll dove le linee guida di chitarra sono riempite da multipli interventi di Kent Steedman (Celbate Rifles) che rendono il brano assolutamente superlativo.

A chiudere in bellezza il disco arriva “Tick Tock” una cavalcata rock’n’roll in puro Detroit sound, aperta da un riff à la Stooges che dopo poco cede il passo ad un coinvolgente mix di piano ed organo Hammond suonato da Brent Williams (The New Christs) e con la voce di Penny Ikinger che rende praticamente perfetto il brano.

In definitiva “Of The Sea” è una piccola summa del rock più travolgente nato a Sidney negli anni 80 che s’innesta sul proto punk della Detroit di fine anni 60, raccogliendone l’eredità nella maniera più giusta senza mai dar la sensazione di trovarsi davanti lo spettro di una band derivativa. Un lavoro davvero eccellente

autore: Eliseno Sposato