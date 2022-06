The Delgados, reunion tour per la storica band indie rock scozzese.

Alun Woodward, Emma Pollock, Stewart Henderson e Paul Savage – ovvero i The Delgados - dopo 17 anni hanno annunciato la reunion. La band scozzese si sciolse nel 2005, dopo 11 anni e cinque album tutti di raffinato spessore indie rock. Per ora il gruppo ha annunciato un serie di date live in UK mentre di altri concerti in U.S. e soprattutto di un nuovo disco non se ne parla.

Ecco le prime tappe per il prossimo anno: 20 gennaio Brighton @ Concorde 1; 21 gennaio Londra @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire; 22 gennaio Manchester @ Academy 2; 24 gennaio Sheffield @ The Leadmill; 25 gennaio Glasgow @ The Barrowland Ballroom.

https://thedelgados.band/

https://www.facebook.com/TheDelgadosBand

Led by singer/guitarists Alun Woodward and Emma Pollock, Scottish band The Delgados were one of the best bands of the 1995-2005 era, making magisterial indie rock that felt both immense and entirely homespun. Their third album, The Great Eastern, is wildly ambitious both in song structure and in arrangements — songs were prone to left turns of tempo and time signature, and grand orchestration. No doubt influenced by Mercury Rev’s Deserter’s Songs and The Flaming Lips’ The Soft Bulletin (both of which were, like The Great Eastern, produced by Dave Fridmann), songs like “Accused of Stealing,” “American Trilogy” and “No Danger” remain perfect indie rock symphonies The Delgados feel a little lost to the era, for whatever reason, but The Great Eastern still wows.

Though the band broke up in 2005, they continued to run Glasgow indie label Chemikal Underground that has been home to Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bis and more over the years.