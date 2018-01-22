Capita raramente di imbattersi, nell’ambito della discografia di un’artista, di vedere un titolo già programmato e ancora da uscire. E’ qui il caso del poliedrico John Maus, che dopo aver fatto uscire Screen Memories a ottobre, annuncia già il titolo del prossimo disco, Addendum, entrambi per la Ribbon Music come i precedenti tre, Songs, Love is Real e We Must Become the Pitiless Censors of Ourselves, che dal 2006 scandiscono le tappe in crescendo del nuovo sovrano del synth-pop (lui si definisce per la verità cavaliere e profeta dell’hypnagogic pop).

Il progetto di Maus è di far uscire nell’anno appena iniziato un cofanetto con i suoi quattro dischi più l’Addendum, il tutto arricchito da un opuscolo di 56 pagine con testi, saggi e fotografie esclusive (Maus è anche filosofo, con tanto di PhD in filosofia politica).

Dopo le recensioni non troppo positive dei primi due dischi, rispetto a We Must Become the Pitiless Censors of Ourselves, siamo qui di fronte con Screen Memories non ad un’evoluzione ma piuttosto ad un assestamento definitivo della ricerca musicale di un compositore ancor prima che songwriter sicuramente da tenere sott’occhio.

Formatosi alla scuola di Ariel Pink, studioso della musica del Rinascimento e Barocca, Maus difende l’originalità della sua composizione rispetto alle arie anni ’80 dei più celebri Alan Parsons, Brian Eno e Mike Oldfield, sostenendo che “non cerco di evocare gli anni ’80, semplicemente ascolto quei suoni e mi sembrano calzare bene per il tempo attuale. La gente associa quel tipo di armonie alla musica anni ’80, ma per me non sono gli anni ’80, è quello che io penso debba essere il genere di armonia al quale sono interessato”.

Un po’ contorto, forse, ma resta il fatto che se si ascolta il singolo The Combine, Edge of Forever, Teenage Witch, Touchdown, o Over Phantom l’accostamento a Alan Parsons e alle composizioni meno note di Oldfield non può non essere notato. Certo, Maus è più sperimentale e distonico. Almeno fino a Walls of Silence, dove invece l’elettronica spinta dei primi tre pezzi lascia spazio a una melodia più facile e suadente, e qui l’album comincia a ricordare i primi Simple Minds, a cui è facile accostare anche Pets, Decide Decide, e Find Out, e in particolare The People Are Missing, che non a caso sono anche più cantati.

Ma a onor del vero ha ragione Maus a dire che non si tratta di semplice plagio: Screen Memories è un album saldamente degli anni attuali, dove le scale della musica medievale (o, se preferite, l’elettronica anni ’80) sono rielaborati con sintetizzatori ed effetti assolutamente attuali, distonici e, forse nell’obiettivo di Maus, anche distopici.

Il suo difetto forse è quello di essere musica ancora troppo cerebrale, troppo progressive, che però per fortuna lascia spazio in ampi tratti (Walls of Silence soprattutto, The People are Missing, e alcuni altri momenti enormemente illuminati come Sensitive Recollections o Bombs Away) allo sviluppo di vere trame emozionali, e qui davvero, per gli appassionati del genere, l’evocazione può viaggiare oltre lo spazio e il tempo.

autore: Francesco Postiglione