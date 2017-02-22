Da qualche anno i documentari sui musicisti si stanno moltiplicando, andando ben oltre il semplice concetto di veicolo promozionale. Tanto è vero che pure le sale cinematografiche si stanno accorgendo di questo filone, concedendo loro delle brevi comparsate sul grande schermo.

Attirato dalla possibilità di gustarmi in santa pace e con audio adeguato (fattori difficilmente riproducibili in casa) un simile evento, mi ero sempre ripromesso di recarmi a cinema appena si fosse presentata l’occasione giusta.

L’uscita di Gimmie Danger, film documentario sugli sugli Stooges di Iggy Pop ad opera di Jim Jarmusch, mi è sembrata una buona scusa onde mettere in atto tale proposito. Oddio, avessi saputo che mi attendevano 40 minuti di pubblicità prima dell’inizio delle immagini che mi interessavano (al peggio non c’è mai fine, sigh), forse l’entusiasmo di andarci sarebbe venuto meno…

Superata l’impasse di questa notevole rottura di coglioni, devo ammettere che il regista statunitense ha fatto centro.

Nelle quasi due ore di durata l’epopea della storica band americana viene ripercorsa in maniera sobria e dettagliata, senza scendere nel facile sensazionalismo della stantia triade sex, drugs and rock & roll, nella quale si poteva facilmente cadere, visto l’argomento trattato.

Non che accenni del genere manchino del tutto, anzi, ma giustamente al centro della trattazione c’è la musica e le vicende di una band che all’epoca, stiamo parlando della fine degli anni 60′ e dei primi anni 70′, era troppo avanti per i suoi tempi ed assai oltraggiosa dal vivo, specie nel modo di proporsi dell’iguana James Newell Osterberg aka Iggy Pop, da sperare di essere accettata facilmente nel mondo del mainstream.

Da lì scatta un paragone con i Velvet Underground (gruppo assai assimilabile alle in quanto a parabola artistica) molto centrato, dato che entrambi i combi americani verranno considerati seminali solo dopo che le loro carriere furono concluse.

Piace vedere come tutti i membri delle varie incarnazioni della band parlino con serenità del passato e delle occasioni mancate, consci di esser stati dissoluti e fregati da manager ed industria discografica, eppure assolutamente convinti della bontà della musica che misero in piedi.

E forse, a ben vedere, quello che manca nel rock odierno è proprio quella sensazione di “pericolo” nell’oltrepassare gli stereotipi di un genere musicale che lentamente si sta avviluppando su se stesso. E’ come mettere sullo stesso piano le splendide rughe sul volto di Iggy a qualche bonazza al silicone photoshoppata di oggi. Non c’è paragone!

http://www.iggyandthestoogesmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/iggyandthestooge

Autore: LucaMauro Assante