Deniz Tek – Long Before Day (Career/Wild Honey)

La carriera solista di Deniz Tek prosegue con una certa regolarità e con la fiera indipendenza di chi non ha nulla da dimostrare, visto l’enorme contributo che ha dato alla storia del rock con i Radio Birdman e con i tanti dischi, da solista e non, pubblicati in una carriera ultra-quarantennale. Oggi il chitarrista di Ann Arbor torna con un nuovo album, “Long Before Day”, per ora disponibile solo in CD (pubblicato dall’americana Career), mentre l’edizione in vinile vedrà la luce il prossimo autunno per l’italiana Wild Honey.

Dopo la non troppo esaltante prova di “Fast Fright” (Career/Wild Honey, 2019) firmata come Deniz Tek & The Godoys, insieme ai gemelli Art e Steve Godoy, e il successivo “Two To One” (Cleopatra, 2020) scritto insieme all’ex Stooges James Williamson, sicuramente più a fuoco del precedente, c’era una trepidante attesa per questo nuovo lavoro, soprattutto per capire lo “stato di salute” che attraversava il songwriting di Tek, al quale oggi non si può chiedere altro che non proporre delle buone canzoni. Registrato a Billings in Montana nello studio di Bob Brown che nel disco suona il basso e produce l’album, la formazione vede alla chitarra ritmica la moglie Anne e il sorprendente contributo di Keith Streng dei Fleshtones, alle prese con la batteria e non come ci si sarebbe potuto aspettare, alla chitarra, il disco consta di tredici brani dalle sonorità tanto variegate quanto di pregevole fattura.

Il brano d’apertura “Taking One For The Team” è un classico brano del Tek solista degli anni 2000 e riconducibile alle ottime prove di album come “Detroit” (Career, 2013). Già dalla successiva “Ballad Of Chief Joseph” iniziano ad arrivare le sorprese, con questa bella cavalcata elettrica che richiama alla memoria dischi del lontano passato come “Outside” dei primi anni Novanta. Non facciamo in tempo a godere di questo tuffo nei ricordi che il buon Deniz serve sul piatto il primo dei due superbi pezzi blues della raccolta: “Speak Of Ice” è una canzone magnifica, tra le migliori del disco. Uno di quei brani che spingono l’ascoltatore a premere il tasto repeat. L’atro pezzo blues è la title track proposta su un registro semi-acustico che richiama sia nell’uso della chitarra e dell’armonica sia in un cantato assolutamente efficace, i vecchi bluesmen del Delta degli anni ‘20/’30. In mezzo a questi due brani, trova posto la ballata mid-tempo “Home” che possiamo annoverare tra i pezzi più riusciti del disco. A seguire c’è spazio per il rock’n’roll anni ’50 di “Truck And Roll”, il soul in “Ain’t Gonna (Stand For That), il classico rock sixties-oriented di “You Cry”, le sorprendenti atmosfere Paisley Underground di “Close To You”. Accanto all’evocativa ballata acustica “Mother Earth” trovano spazio altri due brani di assoluto valore come “Rear View Mirror”, che mette in risalto il gran lavoro fatto sul suono delle chitarre, e un altro dei vertici assoluti del disco intitolato “1984 Again”. A chiudere il disco arriva “Where”, ennesima ballata semi acustica che culla l’ascoltatore in maniera avvolgente e mette il sigillo a un disco che non presenta assolutamente alcuna caduta di tono e che sorprende per la freschezza e per l’alta qualità del songwriting di Deniz Tek.

C’è altro da chiedere a una leggenda del rock?

autore: Eliseno Sposato