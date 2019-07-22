Illachime Quartet – Soundtrack (for Parties on the Edge of the Void) (l’Asilo/Marocco)

Se è vero che è un dovere per l’artista sperimentare, la linea di confine che separa il pronunciato dal gridato è al contempo sottile e fragile nella sua presunta doppiezza e solidità da linea Maginot. Riuscire, infatti, a disegnare e a preservare confini su mappe d’avanguardia è operazione non da tutti, atto però riuscito all’Illachime Quartet con il loro (quarto) ultimo lavoro discografico “Soundtrack (for Parties on the Edge of the Void)”, pubblicato grazie al supporto di Solchi Sperimentali Discografici e del Centro Culturale Bene Comune L’Asilo. La distribuzione del disco è affidata alla Marocco Music/Belive.

L’Ensemble, composto da Fabrizio Elvetico (basso ed elettronica), Gianluca Paladino (chitarre), Ivano Cipolletta (batteria) e Pasquale Termini (violoncello) è riuscito a tracciare una perfetta “colonna sonora” fatta di singoli momenti a sé stanti ma parte di un organico tutto, la cui matrice è riconducibile alla sperimentazione che edifica su basi certe i suoi “aperti” (s)punti per future dialettiche.

Ed è proprio questo, a parere dello scrivente, il principale pregio dell’intero lavoro, l’aver realizzato un equilibrato disco di musica colta i cui “disturbi” non ostentano alcun esercizio stilistico o capriccio della mente ma, come fluido mantello in continuo movimento e mutamento, orientano e mandano alla “deriva” continenti di musica “esatta” (si consiglia l’ascolto in cuffia)

Per onestà intellettuale, riallacciandomi a quanto detto in precedenza, in relazione al Easy e Uneasy Piece, non si può comunque tacere una diversa matrice alla base dei due “blocchi” di pezzi che rende sicuramente la fruizione degli Uneasy un po’ più ostica.

“è un concept diviso in due parti ispirate a “Cinque pezzi facili”, pellicola cult del 1970: una Parte A (five Easy Pieces) composta di rielaborazioni di colonne sonore originali del gruppo prodotte per vari filmati e documentari, e una parte B (Five Uneasy Pieces), risultato di due sessioni di improvvisazione tenute da Illachime nel febbraio 2018” (si legge nel comunicato stampa).

E se, infatti, nei primi cinque brani risuonano echi di jazz, di progressive canterburiano, di melting pot da ECM, di musica da camera, di mediterranee nuances, mini suite dai continui crocicchi evolutivi il cui arrangiamento crea brecce e aperture in un muro sonoro agorafobico, la cui accessibilità è chiave grazie a un preciso utilizzo di temi certi e di mood familiari che si strutturano e destrutturano su tessiture e partiture da “contemporanea” avanguardia, i secondi cinque brani sono (invece) claustrofobici e ossessivi, paradossalmente serrati e da ossimora asfissia nelle dilatazioni. Le “orchestrazioni” si trasformano in soliloqui di rumori e gorgoglii, in cupi landscapes; si è al limite tra la musica concreta e industriale percorsa da visioni psichedeliche e smossa da scosse elettriche, da distorsioni e da elettrificazioni.

Pur riconoscendo un enorme valore in termini compositivi (soprattutto) ai primi cinque brani (ad ogni ripetuto ascolto si colgono sempre nuove sfumature da complessa opera omnia, non nascondo una personale predilezione per il secondo “blocco”, in ragione dello “spirito” da improvvisazione delle stesse che ne rende unico il momento esecutivo, con particolare attenzione per Uneasy Pt. 4 e Pt. 5 e per le loro “sospensioni”, tensioni e risoluzioni (inevase).

Chiude “Soundtrack (for Parties on the Edge of the Void)”, “Game Over”, indice al termine di un libro che riassume, in modo diacronico, in sé l’intera narrazione.

Soundtrack (for parties on the edge of the void) – si legge ancora nel comunicato stampa – “è stato interamente registrato nel teatro dell’Asilo e membri della comunità hanno contribuito alla sua realizzazione per la parte grafica, alcune foto, la comunicazione, il supporto tecnico. Il lavoro ha visto la partecipazione appassionata di un folto numero di musicisti (ben diciannove, oltre al quartetto), artisti e tecnici, che tutti hanno generosamente regalato la loro disponibilità al progetto. Questa la lista completa di chi ha partecipato: Carlo Mascolo, Lauro Rossi, Shelly Bisirri (trombone), Charles Ferris, Ciro Riccardi, Lee Koelz (tromba, flicorno), Giulio De Asmundis, Giuseppe Giroffi, Max Fuschetto, Pietro Santangelo (sax), Elisa Vito (fagotto), Francesca Diletta Iavarone (flauto), Marcello Vitale (mandolino elettrico), Marco Pezzenati (vibrafono), Nino Spezzano, Rosa Maria Meoli (clarinetto, clarinetto basso), Sara Piccegna (oboe), Sergio Albano (chitarra), Umberto Lepore (contrabbasso), Marco Messina, Carlo Di Gennaro (missaggi), Giovanni Roma (mastering), Francesco Napolitano, Sabrina Merolla (foto), Elena Cepollaro, Luca Serafino (grafiche). Dopo essere entrato in pausa nel 2011, il progetto Illachime Quartet è ripartito nel 2015 nel particolare e vitale contesto dell’Asilo – exasilofilangieri.it di Napoli, uno spazio pubblico dedicato alla cultura e gestito in maniera aperta e collettiva secondo i principi delle creative commons, diventato negli ultimi anni punto di riferimento e case study in Italia e in Europa. In ambito artistico l’Asilo ha innescato processi di produzione e di sperimentazione artistica fondati sulla contaminazione permanente tra arti e saperi diversi che hanno ribaltato la concezione delle politiche culturali degli ultimi anni, ed è qui che il nuovo disco di Illachime è stato provato, registrato e presentato, avvalendosi della collaborazione di artisti e operatori che fanno parte della sua comunità solidale ed è stato prodotto grazie al crodwnfunding lanciato attraverso i suoi canali comunicativi. L’anima della musica che ne viene fuori è impregnata dalle molteplici possibilità espressive generate da questo straordinario spazio di libertà che per 7 anni ha sostenuto costantemente la musica dii ricerca, ha incoraggiato la nascita di formazioni inedite che hanno avuto modo di esprimersi e conoscersi proprio tra le tavole dei suoi palchi, ha ospitato maestri della musica internazionale e formato un nuovo pubblico sempre più ampio, etreogeneo e preparato. Per Illachime Quartet l’attività live si era interrotta nel 2012 quando pubblicò il terzo album, considerato atto conclusivo di un’avventura cominciata dieci anni prima e che aveva portato la band a collaborare con artisti del calibro di Graham Lewis dei Wire, Mark Stewart dei The Pop Group, del trombettista e chitarrista no-wave Rhys Chatham, del tedesco Schneider TM noto per le sue trame elettroniche, del pianista jazz Salvatore Bonafede e del compositore elettro-acustico Domenico Sciajno; tutti artisti che hanno apportato sorprendenti intrecci sonori arricchendo il variegato suono del gruppo. La loro pausa artistica però non ha spento il fuoco di una ricerca musicale trasversale, che combina post-rock, musica per film, improvvisazione, elettronica minimale, jazz e noise. Alla fine del 2015, in occasione della presentazione del volume Solchi Sperimentali Italia di Antonello Cresti – che indicava la band tra le esperienze musicali più rilevanti degli ultimi cinquant’anni di storia delle musiche altre in Italia (dedicandogli due pagine e una intervista) – la band fu invitata dall’Asilo Filangieri di Napoli a suonare in pubblico. Da allora il rapporto tra Illachime e l’Asilo si è approfondito fino a progettare assieme questo quarto album”.

http://www.illachime.net

https://www.facebook.com/illachime/

autore: Marco Sica