David Eugene Edwards & Alexander Hacke – Risha (Glitterhouse)

Questa strana coppia fa cose estremamente intriganti. Prendete un cantante Usa, che fa un folk-blues con forti influenze dei suoni dei nativi d’America e poi un musicista elettronico e sperimentale di Berlino ed ecco che abbiamo un bell’esempio di multiculturalismo musicale della miglior specie. Per la cronaca Edwards è il leader indiscusso dei Wovenhand e prima ancora dei 16 Horsepower, mentre Hacke milita negli Einstürzende Neubauten. Ovviamente avete tutto il diritto di dire, ma che c’azzeccano questi due l’uno con l’altro? Eppure c’azzeccano eccome. I due sono riusciti abilmente ad integrare i loro rispettivi background musicali miscelando i momenti mistici con l’elettronica rarefatta nella lenta “Triptych”, o immergendosi nel post-punk-electro-industrial di “All in the palm” passando per i momenti epico-lirici di “Helios”; poi c’è l’omaggio ai nativi d’America di “Kiowa 5”, fino al martellante quasi techno di “The tell”. Insomma “Risha” è un disco che non può lasciare indifferenti ma suscita tanta curiosità, e di questi tempi non è poco!

autore: Vittorio Lannutti