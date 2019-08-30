I Rudi – Fuori tempo massimo (Ammonia/Area Pirata)

Altri articoli:The Scrubs – Skulls and dolls (Area Pirata), indole garage punk. The Liars – Never looked back (Area Pirata) The Trip Takers – s/t (Area Pirata), dal beat frizzante. Recensione: Secret Affair – Soho dreams (Area Pirata) Le Carogne – Triodo (Area Pirata/Chono/Party Tonite/Rude), psychedelic-beat intrigante. Killer Klown – Crappy circus (Area Pirata/Jacob), rock’n’roll allo stato più puro.
Fotogallery
- Tutte le foto del TOdays 2017
28/08/2017
- Siren Festival, Vasto - 27/30.07.2017
03/08/2017
- Litfiba, Villafranca di Verona - 23.07.2017
27/07/2017
- Tutte le foto del TOdays 2017
Contest
- Vinci due (02) biglietti per assistere allo speciale...
14/08/2018
- Freak Out ti porta al concerto de I Ministri alla Casa...
19/04/2018
- Vinci 2 abbonamenti per lo Zanne Festival 2017.
04/07/2017
- Vinci due (02) biglietti per assistere allo speciale...
Cinema
- Cinepost 2. Shazam!
20/08/2019
- Rocca cambia il mondo/ Rocca changes the world
14/08/2019
- Dentro il Giffoni Film Festival 2019 - Cronache dalla...
21/07/2019
- Cinepost 2. Shazam!
-
FREAKOUT NEWSLETTER
Live Report
- Thom Yorke - Auditorium Parco della Musica, Roma 21.07.2019
05/08/2019
- Nottingham Splendour festival - 20 Luglio 2019
24/07/2019
- The Cure (Balthazar + Editors + Sum41) - 16.06.2029...
20/06/2019
- Thom Yorke - Auditorium Parco della Musica, Roma 21.07.2019
Freak TV
FreaXtream