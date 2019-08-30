I Rudi – Fuori tempo massimo (Ammonia/Area Pirata)

Secondo lavoro per il power trio I Rudi, dedito al beat italiano dei ruggenti anni ’60. Il gruppo milanese si muove tra soul, garage e british invasion con la presunzione di suonare senza chitarra. Tuttavia l’obiettivo viene centrato in pieno, dato che i dieci brani in scaletta suscitano la sensazione di essere, come asserisce il titolo, “fuori tempo”. Come da tradizione dei gruppi beat italiani anche i Rudi fanno una cover di un gruppo inglese dei ’60 e si tratta di “Lost woman” che diventa “Disperata” ma arrangiata come un Fred Buscaglione dal blues pulsante e frenetico. Negli altri brani prevale il piglio beat, emergono il rock’n’roll della title-track, la forte impronta dell’immancabile Farfisa - in “Tutto iniziò” – e la circolarità di “Non riderai”. Un lavoro trascinante e fieramente vintage.

http://www.irudiband.com/

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLv7LXn22o6Wj18oaNsTWlvM_bHSldz1dp

autore: Vittorio Lannutti