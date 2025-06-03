Lo scorso anno si è parlato su queste pagine di “White Roses, My God” di Alan Sparhawk (e dei Low), disco che ha diviso nel giudizio e che allo scrivente è particolarmente piaciuto definendolo ‘un lavoro che non può lasciare indifferenti e che trascende ogni “critica” e che ho personalmente “sentito”, apprezzato e di cui la musica ha spesso urgenza di vivere’.

Ora Sparhawk inverte la rotta e dà alle stampe con i Trampled by Turtles (Dave Carroll, Dave Simonett, Eamonn Mclain, Erik Berry, Ryan Young, Tim Saxhaug) l’ottimo “With Trampled by Turtles” (Sub Pop), segnando un riuscito “folk” nel nome del valore della “comunità”, dei Trampled by Turtles da ricordare quantomeno i loro storici “Palomino” (del 2010) e “Stars and Satellites” (del 2012).

Sul sito della Sub Pop (https://www.subpop.com/artists/alan_sparhawk) consultato il 1.6.25 si legge: ‘Cut to: Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Winter 2024. Trampled by Turtles had time booked at Pachyderm Studios recording a record, when Alan Sparhawk came in towards the end with several songs in development. Some had never worked in Low; others were just fresh and waiting for the right setting. For years, the two parties had talked about making something together, but the talk was never more than hypothetical. When Sparhawk needed it most, the promise reemerged, sharper than ever. “When the opportunity seems right,” Sparhawk says, “you jump.” With Trampled by Turtles is a record exactly as its name implies: Collective. Communal. Fraternal. Empathetic. There is never a moment of complete solitude. With Trampled by Turtles is a vessel for comfort, a reminder of the harmony that can be brought when surrounded by those closest to you’.

Messo il vinile sul piatto la bella “Stranger” fa subito capire che stiamo ascoltando un disco di cantautorato folk intenso, autentico e ottimamente reso a cui fa seguito la più che riuscita “Too High”.

Sempre gradita e toccante “Heaven”, qui in versione “acustica” rispetto a quella presente su “White Roses, My God” di cui si scrisse ‘Richiami al kraut (che affiorano un po’ ovunque in tutto il disco seguendo le autostrade percorse dai Kraftwerk) tornano nelle toccante “Heaven”, epitaffio tanto breve quanto efficace: “Heaven/It’s a lonely place if you’re alone/I wanna be there with the people that I love/Maybe someone that you’re waiting/Oh, who who’s gonna be there/Yeah you/Are you gonna be there”’.

Di pregio assoluto “Not Broken” ballata a due voci con Hollis Sparhawk che fa per un momento rivivere nelle emozioni i Low e la compianta Mimi Parker (sempre sul sito della Sub Pop al citato link si legge: ‘And it’s Mimi Parker, too—“Too High,” “Princess Road Surgery,” and “Not Broken” were all tracks she and Sparhawk had conceptualized and had been working on in the last few years. With the assistance of Trampled by Turtles, these songs finally found a setting that stirringly commemorates them, bolstered by a full ensemble making every note so vibrantly sing. Their presence is a kind of eternal connection to Parker, a way her musical grace will keep flourishing’.

“Screaming Song” è ballata lacerata e straziata da graffianti suoni che congeda un Side A di alto livello.

Girato il vinile, “Get Still” (anch’essa presente su “White Roses, My God”) svestita l’elettronica indossa ora le “ricche” vesti di ballata indie su di un corpo folk.

Se “Princess Road Surgery” ha un incedere più rock, “Don’t Take Your Light” rallenta i giri verso più pacate “luminose” sonorità (“Don’t take your ligth out of me”) e lascia spazio a un ispirato arco.

“Torn & In Ashes” chiude nel migliore dei modi una più che proficua collaborazione in cui il bluegrass dei Trampled by Turtles si è fuso con equilibrio e purezza alla scrittura di Alan Sparhawk.



