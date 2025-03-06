l Wu-Tang Clan ha annunciato quello che definiscono il loro tour finale, intitolato “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber”. Il gruppo, che sarà accompagnato dai Run the Jewels, partirà il 6 giugno da Baltimora e si esibirà in varie città fino al 18 luglio, concludendo a Philadelphia.
RZA, fondatore del gruppo, ha dichiarato: “Il Wu-Tang Clan ha mostrato al mondo molte aspetti nel corso della nostra carriera; questo tour si chiama The Final Chamber. È un momento speciale per me e per tutti i miei fratelli Wu, un’ultima occasione per riunirci e portare la nostra musica, il nostro stile e la nostra cultura in giro per il mondo. Soprattutto, vogliamo connetterci con i fan e con chi ci ha sostenuto negli anni. Durante questo tour suoneremo brani che non abbiamo mai eseguito dal vivo prima, e io, insieme al nostro team di produzione, abbiamo creato uno spettacolo unico, diverso da qualsiasi cosa abbiate mai visto. E, per coronare il tutto, avremo al nostro fianco i fantastici Run the Jewels.”
Tra le date più attese, il 16 luglio il Wu-Tang Clan si esibirà al Madison Square Garden di New York, seguito da un concerto il 17 luglio al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey.
Inoltre, in occasione del Record Store Day, il Wu-Tang Clan pubblicherà un nuovo album intitolato Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues Collection, realizzato in collaborazione con Mathematics, storico DJ e produttore del gruppo.
https://wutang.komi.io/
https://www.facebook.com/wutangclan
https://www.instagram.com/wutangclan
WU-TANG CLAN: 2025 TOUR DATES
06/06 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
06/07 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
06/10 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
06/11 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
06/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
06/14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
06/15 Austin, TX Moody Center
06/16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
06/18 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
06/20 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
06/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
06/22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
06/24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
06/26 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
06/28 Seattle, CA Climate Pledge Arena
06/30 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
07/01 Portland, OR Moda Center
07/04 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/07 Chicago, IL United Center
07/08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
07/09 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
07/11 Boston, MA TD Garden
07/13 Laval, QC Place Bell
07/14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
07/16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
07/17 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
07/18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center