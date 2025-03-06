l Wu-Tang Clan ha annunciato quello che definiscono il loro tour finale, intitolato “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber”. Il gruppo, che sarà accompagnato dai Run the Jewels, partirà il 6 giugno da Baltimora e si esibirà in varie città fino al 18 luglio, concludendo a Philadelphia.

RZA, fondatore del gruppo, ha dichiarato: “Il Wu-Tang Clan ha mostrato al mondo molte aspetti nel corso della nostra carriera; questo tour si chiama The Final Chamber. È un momento speciale per me e per tutti i miei fratelli Wu, un’ultima occasione per riunirci e portare la nostra musica, il nostro stile e la nostra cultura in giro per il mondo. Soprattutto, vogliamo connetterci con i fan e con chi ci ha sostenuto negli anni. Durante questo tour suoneremo brani che non abbiamo mai eseguito dal vivo prima, e io, insieme al nostro team di produzione, abbiamo creato uno spettacolo unico, diverso da qualsiasi cosa abbiate mai visto. E, per coronare il tutto, avremo al nostro fianco i fantastici Run the Jewels.”

Tra le date più attese, il 16 luglio il Wu-Tang Clan si esibirà al Madison Square Garden di New York, seguito da un concerto il 17 luglio al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey.

Inoltre, in occasione del Record Store Day, il Wu-Tang Clan pubblicherà un nuovo album intitolato Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues Collection, realizzato in collaborazione con Mathematics, storico DJ e produttore del gruppo.



WU-TANG CLAN: 2025 TOUR DATES

06/06 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

06/07 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

06/10 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

06/11 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

06/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

06/14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

06/15 Austin, TX Moody Center

06/16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

06/18 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

06/20 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

06/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

06/24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

06/26 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

06/28 Seattle, CA Climate Pledge Arena

06/30 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

07/01 Portland, OR Moda Center

07/04 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/07 Chicago, IL United Center

07/08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

07/09 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

07/11 Boston, MA TD Garden

07/13 Laval, QC Place Bell

07/14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

07/16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

07/17 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

07/18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center