C’è chi cerca la pace interiore con un bel respiro profondo. E poi c’è il Riot Fest, che torna a insanguinare (metaforicamente, speriamo) il Douglass Park di Chicago dal 18 al 20 settembre 2026, e della pace interiore se ne infischia. Perché questa line-up è una dichiarazione di guerra – elegante, cacofonica e bellissima.

A guidare la carovana dei duri e dei piangenti troviamo Tool (per meditazione collettiva in 7/8), Twenty One Pilots (per chi piange in maschera), Pierce the Veil (per chi non ha mai smesso di credere nell’emo) e la benedetta Alanis Morissette, pronta a ricordarci che la vera ironia è ancora live.

Ma il vero colpo da maestro – o da cazzimma punk – è un altro: sul manifesto figurano SIA The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter (sì, avete letto bene, Frank Carter alla voce) SIA Public Image Limited di John Lydon. Tradotto: due facce della stessa medaglia, divise da un’odio reciproco più caldo di un amplificatore alla Fender.

Per chi non avesse seguito la saga: Lydon ha definito i Pistols senza di sé “una tribute band”. Glen Matlock, bassista dei Pistols, ha risposto a Billboard con una delle frasi più eleganti della storia punk: “La gente dice che siamo una tribute band senza John, ma qui ci sono tre di noi, e lui è il solo Public Imager. Forse si è pitturato in un angolo di un corridoio molto grande”. Noi speriamo solo che suonino in giorni diversi, o il polverone mediatico sarà epico.

Il resto è un carnet da sbavare: Rise Against, Social Distortion, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Nas, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, i mitici Descendents, Pennywise, Bright Eyes, Mom Jeans, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, la sacra Patti Smith e la sua band, Sugar, Twin Peaks, e poi la sorpresa virale: Angine de Poitrine, il duo francese a pois che su TikTok ha fatto impazzire il mondo con synth malati e maschere da dottore del ‘700.

E ancora: Insane Clown Posse (whoop whoop), Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Tricky, PUP, Motion City Soundtrack, The Beths, Joey Valence & Brae, Bayside, Thrice, Less Than Jake, GWAR, The Suicide Machines, Brian Fallon & The Painkillers, The Chats, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Yard Act, Destroy Boys, Mariachi El Bronx, Chat Pile, Melt-Banana, Soul Glo, The Callous Daoboys, e una valanga di altri nomi che farebbero impallidire qualsiasi altro festival americano.

In fondo, Riot Fest 2026 è già leggenda. Non per i numeri, ma per l’incoscienza. Per aver messo Lydon contro Lydon, il pop punk contro il noise, i pistols contro sé stessi. E per aver trovato un posto per Angine de Poitrine accanto a Tool. Che poi, in fondo, è la vera rivoluzione: il caos, senza gerarchie.



https://riotfest.org/

https://www.instagram.com/riot_fest/

https://www.facebook.com/RiotFest1

RIOT FEST: 2026 LINEUP

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Pierce The Veil

Alanis Morrisette

Morrissey

Iggy Pop

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Pixies

Rise Against

Alkaline Trio

The All-American Rejects

NAS

Patti Smith & Her Band

Sugar

Social Distortion

Bad Religion

Sex Pistols

Twin Peaks

Bright Eyes

The Format

Taking Back Sunday

Pennywise

Descendents

The Beths

Santigold

Gogol Bordello

Public Image LTD

Tricky

Angine de Poitrine

Insane Clown Posse

Motion City Soundtrack

Mom Jeans

Joey Valence & Brae

Bayside

PUP

3OH!3

Cartel

Thrice

Less Than Jake

Bowling For Soup

GWAR

The Suicide Machines

Brian Fallon & The Painkillers

Mariachi El Bronx

Bratmobile

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Good Riddance

Guttermouth

This Is Lorelei

Slick Rick

Afroman

The Chats

Fleshwater

Yard Act

Sincere Engineer

The Paradox

Destroy Boys

Arm’s Length

Jejune

Chat Pile

Strike Anywhere

JMSN

Show Me The Body

Haywire

Dead To Me

The Flatliners

Violet Grohl

Foxy Shazam

Saturdays At Your Place

Algernon Cadwalader

Melt-Banana

Daisy Grenade

Vana

DeathByRomy

Panic Shack

Frankie And The Witch Fingers

Worry Club

Division Minuscula

Ben Quad

Deadletter

Teen Mortgage

Holding Absence

Whispers

Soul Glo

Gurriers

Plosivs

Stomach Book

Burning Airlines

Macseal

Slothrust

Glixen

The Callous Daoboys

Greet Death

Remember Sports

Nobro

Kiwi Jr.

Murphy’s Law

Cardinals

Iron Roses

ASAVA

Aim High

Almost There But Not Really