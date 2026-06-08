C’è chi cerca la pace interiore con un bel respiro profondo. E poi c’è il Riot Fest, che torna a insanguinare (metaforicamente, speriamo) il Douglass Park di Chicago dal 18 al 20 settembre 2026, e della pace interiore se ne infischia. Perché questa line-up è una dichiarazione di guerra – elegante, cacofonica e bellissima.
A guidare la carovana dei duri e dei piangenti troviamo Tool (per meditazione collettiva in 7/8), Twenty One Pilots (per chi piange in maschera), Pierce the Veil (per chi non ha mai smesso di credere nell’emo) e la benedetta Alanis Morissette, pronta a ricordarci che la vera ironia è ancora live.
Ma il vero colpo da maestro – o da cazzimma punk – è un altro: sul manifesto figurano SIA The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter (sì, avete letto bene, Frank Carter alla voce) SIA Public Image Limited di John Lydon. Tradotto: due facce della stessa medaglia, divise da un’odio reciproco più caldo di un amplificatore alla Fender.
Per chi non avesse seguito la saga: Lydon ha definito i Pistols senza di sé “una tribute band”. Glen Matlock, bassista dei Pistols, ha risposto a Billboard con una delle frasi più eleganti della storia punk: “La gente dice che siamo una tribute band senza John, ma qui ci sono tre di noi, e lui è il solo Public Imager. Forse si è pitturato in un angolo di un corridoio molto grande”. Noi speriamo solo che suonino in giorni diversi, o il polverone mediatico sarà epico.
Il resto è un carnet da sbavare: Rise Against, Social Distortion, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Nas, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, i mitici Descendents, Pennywise, Bright Eyes, Mom Jeans, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, la sacra Patti Smith e la sua band, Sugar, Twin Peaks, e poi la sorpresa virale: Angine de Poitrine, il duo francese a pois che su TikTok ha fatto impazzire il mondo con synth malati e maschere da dottore del ‘700.
E ancora: Insane Clown Posse (whoop whoop), Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Tricky, PUP, Motion City Soundtrack, The Beths, Joey Valence & Brae, Bayside, Thrice, Less Than Jake, GWAR, The Suicide Machines, Brian Fallon & The Painkillers, The Chats, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Yard Act, Destroy Boys, Mariachi El Bronx, Chat Pile, Melt-Banana, Soul Glo, The Callous Daoboys, e una valanga di altri nomi che farebbero impallidire qualsiasi altro festival americano.
In fondo, Riot Fest 2026 è già leggenda. Non per i numeri, ma per l’incoscienza. Per aver messo Lydon contro Lydon, il pop punk contro il noise, i pistols contro sé stessi. E per aver trovato un posto per Angine de Poitrine accanto a Tool. Che poi, in fondo, è la vera rivoluzione: il caos, senza gerarchie.
https://riotfest.org/
https://www.instagram.com/riot_fest/
https://www.facebook.com/RiotFest1
RIOT FEST: 2026 LINEUP
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Pierce The Veil
Alanis Morrisette
Morrissey
Iggy Pop
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Pixies
Rise Against
Alkaline Trio
The All-American Rejects
NAS
Patti Smith & Her Band
Sugar
Social Distortion
Bad Religion
Sex Pistols
Twin Peaks
Bright Eyes
The Format
Taking Back Sunday
Pennywise
Descendents
The Beths
Santigold
Gogol Bordello
Public Image LTD
Tricky
Angine de Poitrine
Insane Clown Posse
Motion City Soundtrack
Mom Jeans
Joey Valence & Brae
Bayside
PUP
3OH!3
Cartel
Thrice
Less Than Jake
Bowling For Soup
GWAR
The Suicide Machines
Brian Fallon & The Painkillers
Mariachi El Bronx
Bratmobile
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Good Riddance
Guttermouth
This Is Lorelei
Slick Rick
Afroman
The Chats
Fleshwater
Yard Act
Sincere Engineer
The Paradox
Destroy Boys
Arm’s Length
Jejune
Chat Pile
Strike Anywhere
JMSN
Show Me The Body
Haywire
Dead To Me
The Flatliners
Violet Grohl
Foxy Shazam
Saturdays At Your Place
Algernon Cadwalader
Melt-Banana
Daisy Grenade
Vana
DeathByRomy
Panic Shack
Frankie And The Witch Fingers
Worry Club
Division Minuscula
Ben Quad
Deadletter
Teen Mortgage
Holding Absence
Whispers
Soul Glo
Gurriers
Plosivs
Stomach Book
Burning Airlines
Macseal
Slothrust
Glixen
The Callous Daoboys
Greet Death
Remember Sports
Nobro
Kiwi Jr.
Murphy’s Law
Cardinals
Iron Roses
ASAVA
Aim High
Almost There But Not Really