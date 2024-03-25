La psychedelic doom metal band italiana Ufomammut ha annunciato il suo decimo album. Hidden verrà pubblicato il 17 maggio dalla label Neurot Recordings in collaborazione con la label del gruppo Supernatural Cat Records. In rete trovate il video del singolo “Leeched” prealizzato dal collettivo Malleaus (anch’esso una branchia della band). L’album è annunciato con un sound più orecchiabile ma pensate e confuso e stravagante più che che mai.
Questa la tracklist:
1. Crookhead; 2. Kismet; 3. Spidher; 4. Mausoleum; 5. Leeched; 6. Soulost
L’ album è stato registrato al Flat Scenario Studio in Piemonte da Lorenzo Stecconi che si è occupato anche del mixing e mastering mentre Luca Grossi si è occupato delle registrazioni vocale.
In questo 2024 la band festeggerà i 25 anni di attività con un lungo tour europeo di 22 tappe, di seguito il calendario:
04/05/2024, IT Trieste – HPS Fest
05/05/2024, IT Bologna – HPS Fest
15/05/2024, FR Dijon – Les Tanneries
18/05/2024, UK Manchester – The White Hotel
19/05/2024, UK London – Desertfest @Electric Ballroom
20/05/2024, UK Glasgow – The Hug and Pint
21/05/2024, UK Leeds – Boom
22/05/2024, UK Bristol – The Fleece
23/05/2024, UK Brighton – Chalk
24/05/2024, BE Leuven – STUK
25/05/2024, NL Rotterdam – Grounds
26/05/2024, DE Flensburg – Volksbad Flensburg
28/05/2024, DK Copenhagen – Vega
29/05/2024, SE Gothenburg – Musiken Hus
30/05/2024, NO Oslo – Vaterland
31/05/2024, NO Oslo – Veterland
01/06/2024, SE Stockholm – Kollektivet Livet
02/06/2024, SE Malmo – Plan B
04/06/2024, DE Leipzig – UT Connewitz
05/06/2024, DE Annaberg-Buchholz – Altebrauerei
06/06/2024, AT Vienna – Viper Room
07/06/2024, AT Villach – Kulturhof:Keller
https://www.ufomammut.com/
https://www.instagram.com/ufomammut/
https://www.facebook.com/ufomammutband/
https://ufomammut.bandcamp.com/