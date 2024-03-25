La psychedelic doom metal band italiana Ufomammut ha annunciato il suo decimo album. Hidden verrà pubblicato il 17 maggio dalla label Neurot Recordings in collaborazione con la label del gruppo Supernatural Cat Records. In rete trovate il video del singolo “Leeched” prealizzato dal collettivo Malleaus (anch’esso una branchia della band). L’album è annunciato con un sound più orecchiabile ma pensate e confuso e stravagante più che che mai.



Questa la tracklist:

1. Crookhead; 2. Kismet; 3. Spidher; 4. Mausoleum; 5. Leeched; 6. Soulost



L’ album è stato registrato al Flat Scenario Studio in Piemonte da Lorenzo Stecconi che si è occupato anche del mixing e mastering mentre Luca Grossi si è occupato delle registrazioni vocale.

In questo 2024 la band festeggerà i 25 anni di attività con un lungo tour europeo di 22 tappe, di seguito il calendario:

04/05/2024, IT Trieste – HPS Fest

05/05/2024, IT Bologna – HPS Fest

15/05/2024, FR Dijon – Les Tanneries

18/05/2024, UK Manchester – The White Hotel

19/05/2024, UK London – Desertfest @Electric Ballroom

20/05/2024, UK Glasgow – The Hug and Pint

21/05/2024, UK Leeds – Boom

22/05/2024, UK Bristol – The Fleece

23/05/2024, UK Brighton – Chalk

24/05/2024, BE Leuven – STUK

25/05/2024, NL Rotterdam – Grounds

26/05/2024, DE Flensburg – Volksbad Flensburg

28/05/2024, DK Copenhagen – Vega

29/05/2024, SE Gothenburg – Musiken Hus

30/05/2024, NO Oslo – Vaterland

31/05/2024, NO Oslo – Veterland

01/06/2024, SE Stockholm – Kollektivet Livet

02/06/2024, SE Malmo – Plan B

04/06/2024, DE Leipzig – UT Connewitz

05/06/2024, DE Annaberg-Buchholz – Altebrauerei

06/06/2024, AT Vienna – Viper Room

07/06/2024, AT Villach – Kulturhof:Keller



