Izzy and The Black Trees – Revolution Comes in Waves (Antena Krzku)

Altri articoli:Recensione: NotMe – Serving Bangs on Trees – (Minus Habens) Recensione: Joycut – Ghost Trees Where to Disappear Recensione: Deluded by Lesbians – The Revolution of Species Recensione: Smoke Fairies – Through Low Light and Trees (V2) Mark Lanegan, acoustic tour italiano per l’ex Screaming Trees Recensione: Efterklang – Under giant trees (EP) (Leaf Records)
Fotogallery
- Parentalia IV con Uzeda, NAGA, BLVD Of Death, Da4th...
07/11/2019
- Tutte le foto del TOdays 2017
28/08/2017
- Siren Festival, Vasto - 27/30.07.2017
03/08/2017
- Parentalia IV con Uzeda, NAGA, BLVD Of Death, Da4th...
Contest
- Vinci due e-tickets per il live streaming degli Hoodoo...
04/03/2022
- Vinci due (02) biglietti per assistere allo speciale...
14/08/2018
- Freak Out ti porta al concerto de I Ministri alla Casa...
19/04/2018
- Vinci due e-tickets per il live streaming degli Hoodoo...
Cinema
- “Un fallimento perfettamente riuscito”
08/12/2021
- COFFI - Corto Globo Festival dedicato al corto compie...
06/12/2021
- Il bambino nascosto di Roberto Andò
02/12/2021
- “Un fallimento perfettamente riuscito”
-
FREAKOUT NEWSLETTER
Live Report
- Dr. Martens Fest by Mi Ami - Circolo Magnolia, Milano...
01/11/2022
- Editors - Unipol Arena, Casalecchio Di Reno (Bo) 21/10/22
26/10/2022
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Bologna, Estragon 01.10.2022
03/10/2022
- Dr. Martens Fest by Mi Ami - Circolo Magnolia, Milano...
Freak TV
FreaXtream