Izzy and The Black Trees – Revolution Comes in Waves (Antena Krzku)

Il quartetto polacco Izzy and the Black Trees pubblica il suo esplosivo secondo disco. Dopo l’ottimo esordio “Trust No One” di due anni fa, il gruppo conferma le sue ottime doti trascinando l’ascoltatore in un vorticoso ed irresistibile rock’n’roll con tante variabili. In scaletta, infatti, troviamo la circolarità del punk settantasettino di “Liberate”, gli echi post-punk dell’esplosiva “Pretty Crimes” e la tirata e rabbiosa “National Tragedy”. Prodotto da Marcin Bors e registrato in una casa di legno in montagna, i quattro polacchi sono riusciti a realizzare vagiti rock che riflettono la realtà sociale e politica non solo nel loro paese d’origine ma anche negli Stati Uniti e nell’Europa orientale. Questo si percepisce negli arrangiamenti e nei momenti di tensione (“I Can’t Breathe”) o ansiogeni (“Candy”) e rocamboleschi (“Visions”). Finalmente da uno dei paesi del gruppo di Visegrad arriva qualche ventata di speranza.

autore: Vittorio Lannutti