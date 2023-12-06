Prende il titolo dal classico di Richard Hell & The Voidoids la nuova raccolta – 5 CD per oltre sei ore di musica – approntata dalla Cherry Red per raccontare il punk americano e canadese a cavallo tra il 1975 e il 1981. Un’opera monumentale che, per stessa ammissione dei compilatori, copre un raggio d’azione volutamente ampio.

L’idea di fondo di “Blank Generation. A Story Of US / Canadian Punk and its Aftershocks 1975-1981” è quella di fotografare il terremoto generato in prima battuta dal punk newyorkese, quello coagulatosi attorno a due club essenziali come il CBGB e il Max’s Kansas City, e da quello californiano e da altri outsider sparsi in giro per il paese – si pensi ad esempio alla scena dell’Ohio – e poi arrivato a influenzare a livello attitudinale mille altre scene e sottoscene non solo negli States, ma anche nel vicino Canada. Gli “Aftershocks” menzionati nel titolo: new wave, avanguardia (dallo spirito punk, come i Residents), power pop, fino al Paisley Underground e a certo indie-rock.



Un focus molto ampio, dunque, che farà storcere il naso ai puristi per i quali la faccenda punk si apre alla fine del 1975 e si chiude nel 1977.

Allora, più che raccontare la storia del punk, questa raccolta va intesa come una mappa geografica e musicale di quello che succedeva nei bassifondi americani in quel passaggio cruciale che furono i tardi anni Settanta.

Nelle 130 canzoni di “Blank Generation” si parte inevitabilmente dai nomi leggendari che definirono il punk (e la new wave) USA e quindi Ramones, Richard Hell, The Heartbreakers, Patti Smith, Blondie, Television, Dictators, Avengers, Weirdos, Germs, X, Crime, Dead Kennedys, Pagans, ma anche formazioni punk nello spirito ma già musicalmente oltre come Pere Ubu, Residents, Chrome. Nomi noti e poi anche una teoria di interessantissime band misconosciute.



Ci sono poi gruppi che, a rigor di logica non dovrebbero entrare in questo cofanetto ma che i compilatori evidentemente hanno voluto inserire perché figli, in una misura o nell’altra, del punk, da cui furono investiti e influenzati anche se le loro sonorità andarono poi in altre direzioni. Ed ecco allora Replacements, Dream Syndicate, Feelies, Gun Club o anche gruppi power pop come Scruffs, Sneakers, Chris Stamey & the dB’s, new wave/art rock quali Human Switchboard, Bizzarros, MX-80 Sound.

Un’operazione di ricerca storica che supera i rigidi steccati “di genere” per restituirci una fotografia vitale e vibrante di quello che fu l’America underground in quei cinque-sei anni irripetibili.



https://www.facebook.com/CherryRedRecords/

https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/blank-generation-a-story-of-us-canadian-punk-its-aftershocks-1975-1981-various-artists-5cd-book-set/

TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

1 Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Blank Generation

2 The Ramones – Rockaway Beach

3 Television – Friction

4 The Modern Lovers – Someone I Care About

5 The Heartbreakers – Chinese Rocks

6 The Dictators – Cars and Girls

7 The Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer

8 The Dogs – John Rock

9 The Brats – Be a Man

10 Crime – Hot Wire My Heart

11 Poly Styrene Jass Band – Drano In Your Veins

12 Pere Ubu – Final Solution

13 Killer Kane Band – Mr. Cool

14 Marbles – Red Lights

15 Sneakers – Condition Red

16 Blondie – Rip Her to Shreds

17 Suicide – Rocket USA

18 The Suicide Commandos – Match/ Mismatch

19 Patti Smith Group – Pissing In a River

20 Mirrors – Shirley

21 John Berenzy – Vice Verses

22 The Residents – Satisfaction

DISC TWO

1 Devo – Come Back Jonee

2 Destroy all Monsters – Bored

3 The Avengers – We Are the One

4 The Twinkeyz – Aliens In Our Midst

5 The Mumps – Crocodile Tears

6 The Scruffs – My Mind

7 Tommy Hoehn – Blow Yourself Up

8 The Randoms – Let’s Get Rid of New York

9 The Dils – Mr. Big

10 Chris Stamey & the dB’s – (I Thought) You Wanted To Know

11 The Quick – Pretty Please

12 Cigarettes – Gimme Cigarette

13 electric eels – Cyclotron

14 Mars – 3E

15 Howard Werth – Obsolete

16 Pointed Sticks – What Do You Want Me To Do?

17 Shock – This Generation’s On Vacation

18 The Deadbeats – Let’s Shoot Maria

19 The Bags – Survive

20 The Human Switchboard – No

21 Curtiss A – I Don’t Wanna Be President

22 Alda Reserve – Cure Me

23 The Young Canadians – Hawaii

24 The Weirdos – We Got the Neutron Bomb

25 The Last – She Don’t Know Why I’m Here

26 Tom Verlaine – Breakin’ In My Heart

27 Pagans – Street Where Nobody Lives

DISC THREE

1 The Dickies – Fan Mail

2 DMZ – Bad Attitude

3 The Germs – Lexicon Devil

4 The Cramps – TV Set

5 Really Red – Corporate Setting

6 The Swimming Pool Q’s – Rat Bait

7 Blow Up – Tell It to the Judge

8 Nervus Rex – Don’t Look

9 The Eyes – Topological Lies

10 Pylon – Cool

11 Zero Boys – I’m Bored

12 The Bizarros – Quiana Girls

13 Smart Alex – Chitter Chat

14 The Hits – All the Girls (Wanna Be In Gangs)

15 The Dishrags – I Don’t Love You

16 Black Randy & the Metro Squad – I Slept In an Arcade

17 Rhino 39 – Prolixin Stomp

18 Count Vertigo – I’m a Mutant

19 Testors – Time Is Mine

20 The Girls – Jeffrey I Hear You

21 The Urinals – I’m a Bug

22 Richard Lloyd – Blue and Grey

23 The Sleepers – Seventh World

24 The Stimulators – Loud Fast Rules

25 The Next – Cheap Rewards

26 Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

27 The Flyboys – Theme Song

DISC FOUR

1 Dow Jones & the Industrials – Can’t Stand the Midwest

2 The Haskels – Taking the City By Storm

3 Pure Hell – Noise Addiction

4 Suburban Lawns – Janitor

5 Non Compos Mentis – Ultimate Orgasm

6 The Method Actors – Do the Method

7 Modernettes – Barbra

8 The Bureaucrats – Feel the Pain

9 Bush Tetras – Snakes Crawl

10 Chrome – New Age

11 The Cosmopolitans – How To Keep Your Husband Happy

12 The Customs – Long Gone

13 Epicycle – You’re Not Gonna Get It

14 The Colors – Rave It Up

15 The Gizmos – Bible Belt Baby

16 The Demics – New York City

17 The Units – Work

18 The Suburbs – World War III

19 Chandra – Kate

20 The Suspects – Talking Loud

21 The Feelies – Raised Eyebrows

22 The Bongos – Telephoto Lens

23 Martin Rev – Mari

24 The Embarrassment – Sex Drive

25 The Necessaries – Detroit Tonight

26 MX-80 Sound – Someday You’ll Be King

DISC FIVE

1 Polyrock – Romantic Me

2 The Unknowns – Dream Sequence (September 1981)

3 Pell Mell – Spy Vs. Spy (Sept. ‘81)

4 Lyres – Buried Alive

5 Justin Trouble – Ponytail

6 The Speedies – Time

7 The Anemic Boyfriends – Fake I.D. (August 1981)

8 The Gun Club – She’s Like Heroin To Me

9 The Slickee Boys – Here To Stay (January 1981)

10 Salvation Army – Mind Gardens

11 New Math – They Walk Among You

12 The Jetsons – Genetically Stupid

13 The Dream Syndicate – When You Smile (EP Version)

14 Oil Tasters – That’s When the Brick Goes Through the Window (August 1981)

15 Redd Kross – Clorox Girls

16 Middle Class – Last Touch

17 Wall of Voodoo – Call Box 1-2-3

18 Chiefs – Blues

19 X – White Girl

20 Crash Course In Science – Cardboard Lamb

21 Adolescents – Amoeba

22 Flesh Eaters – Version Nation

23 The Replacements – I’m In Trouble

24 Sport of Kings – This City In Darkness

25 Get Smart! – This Is Style

26 Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia

27 Romeo Void – Not Safe

28 Minor Threat – Minor Threat