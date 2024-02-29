La storica punk rock band americana, nata a Gainesville, Florida nel 1994; torna a pubblicare materiale nuovo. Gli Hot Water Music, a due anni di distanza da “Feel the Void”, pubblicano il decimo studio album intitolato “Vows“. Al disco hanno partecipato, tra gli altri, Daniel Fang e Brendan Yates dei Turnstile, i Thrice e gli Interrupters al completo. L’album verrà pubblicato il 10 maggio da Equal Vision Records/End Hits Records/Cooking Vinyl.

Di seguito potete ascoltare i singoli Menace e Burn Forever.



Tracklist:

1 Menace

2 Searching For Light

3 Burn Forever

4 After The Impossible (feat. Dallas Green)

5 Remnants (feat. Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates)

6 Chewing On Broken Glass

7 Fences (feat. Thrice)

8 Side Of The Road

9 Wildfire (feat. Popeye Vogelsang)

10 Bury Us All

11 Touch The Sun

12 Much Love (feat. The Interrupters)