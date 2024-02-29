La storica punk rock band americana, nata a Gainesville, Florida nel 1994; torna a pubblicare materiale nuovo. Gli Hot Water Music, a due anni di distanza da “Feel the Void”, pubblicano il decimo studio album intitolato “Vows“. Al disco hanno partecipato, tra gli altri, Daniel Fang e Brendan Yates dei Turnstile, i Thrice e gli Interrupters al completo. L’album verrà pubblicato il 10 maggio da Equal Vision Records/End Hits Records/Cooking Vinyl.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i singoli Menace e Burn Forever.
https://www.hotwatermusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/hotwatermusic
https://www.instagram.com/hotwatermusicofficial/
Tracklist:
1 Menace
2 Searching For Light
3 Burn Forever
4 After The Impossible (feat. Dallas Green)
5 Remnants (feat. Daniel Fang and Brendan Yates)
6 Chewing On Broken Glass
7 Fences (feat. Thrice)
8 Side Of The Road
9 Wildfire (feat. Popeye Vogelsang)
10 Bury Us All
11 Touch The Sun
12 Much Love (feat. The Interrupters)