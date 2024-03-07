Il meglio di tutta la carriera di Bruce Springsteen uscirà ad aprile attraverso l’ennesimo greatest hits album.

Il Boss ha annunciato una nuova compilation che abbraccia tutta la sua carriera: Best of Bruce Springsteen uscirà il 19 aprile e l’edizione digitale dell’album contiene 31 tracce, che si aprono con due brani tratti dal debutto dell’icona rock del New Jersey nel 1973, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., e si chiudono con due canzoni dal suo ultimo album di originali, Letter to You del 2020. Vedi la tracklist digitale qui sotto.

La copertina di Best of Bruce Springsteen presenta una foto di Springsteen scattata da Eric Meola durante le sessioni di Born to Run. Le edizioni fisiche della compilation sono accompagnate da nuove note di copertina di Erik Flannigan.Springsteen ha pubblicato la sua prima compilation, Greatest Hits, nel 1995. Da allora ha condiviso raccolte retrospettive come The Essential Bruce Springsteen e Chapter and Verse.

Bruce Springsteen e la E Street Band hanno fatto un lungo tour nel 2023, ma hanno dovuto abbreviare le cose in modo che il cantante potesse ricevere cure per i sintomi dell’ulcera peptica. Accompagnato dalla E Street Band, Springsteen si esibirà a Milano l’1 e il 3 giugno 2024 allo Stadio San Siro nell’ambito di un nuovo tour estivo in Europa.



https://brucespringsteen.net/



Best of Bruce Springsteen (Expanded Edition):

01 Growin’ Up

02 Spirit in the Night

03 Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

04 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

05 Born to Run

06 Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

07 Thunder Road

08 Badlands

09 Prove It All Night

10 The River

11 Hungry Heart

12 Atlantic City

13 Glory Days

14 Dancing in the Dark

15 Born in the U.S.A.

16 Brilliant Disguise

17 Tougher Than the Rest

18 Human Touch

19 If I Should Fall Behind

20 Living Proof

21 Streets of Philadelphia

22 The Ghost of Tom Joad

23 Secret Garden

24 The Rising

25 Long Time Comin’

26 Girls in Their Summer Clothes

27 The Wrestler

28 We Take Care of Our Own

29 Hello Sunshine

30 Ghosts

31 Letter to You