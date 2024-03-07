Il meglio di tutta la carriera di Bruce Springsteen uscirà ad aprile attraverso l’ennesimo greatest hits album.
Il Boss ha annunciato una nuova compilation che abbraccia tutta la sua carriera: Best of Bruce Springsteen uscirà il 19 aprile e l’edizione digitale dell’album contiene 31 tracce, che si aprono con due brani tratti dal debutto dell’icona rock del New Jersey nel 1973, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., e si chiudono con due canzoni dal suo ultimo album di originali, Letter to You del 2020. Vedi la tracklist digitale qui sotto.
La copertina di Best of Bruce Springsteen presenta una foto di Springsteen scattata da Eric Meola durante le sessioni di Born to Run. Le edizioni fisiche della compilation sono accompagnate da nuove note di copertina di Erik Flannigan.Springsteen ha pubblicato la sua prima compilation, Greatest Hits, nel 1995. Da allora ha condiviso raccolte retrospettive come The Essential Bruce Springsteen e Chapter and Verse.
Bruce Springsteen e la E Street Band hanno fatto un lungo tour nel 2023, ma hanno dovuto abbreviare le cose in modo che il cantante potesse ricevere cure per i sintomi dell’ulcera peptica. Accompagnato dalla E Street Band, Springsteen si esibirà a Milano l’1 e il 3 giugno 2024 allo Stadio San Siro nell’ambito di un nuovo tour estivo in Europa.
https://brucespringsteen.net/
Best of Bruce Springsteen (Expanded Edition):
01 Growin’ Up
02 Spirit in the Night
03 Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
04 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)
05 Born to Run
06 Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
07 Thunder Road
08 Badlands
09 Prove It All Night
10 The River
11 Hungry Heart
12 Atlantic City
13 Glory Days
14 Dancing in the Dark
15 Born in the U.S.A.
16 Brilliant Disguise
17 Tougher Than the Rest
18 Human Touch
19 If I Should Fall Behind
20 Living Proof
21 Streets of Philadelphia
22 The Ghost of Tom Joad
23 Secret Garden
24 The Rising
25 Long Time Comin’
26 Girls in Their Summer Clothes
27 The Wrestler
28 We Take Care of Our Own
29 Hello Sunshine
30 Ghosts
31 Letter to You