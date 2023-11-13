La band The Smile annuncia il nuovo album Wall of Eyes e condivide il video della nuova canzone diretto da Paul Thomas Anderson. Il side project di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood dei Radiohead pubblicherà il 26 gennaio, via etichetta XL, il secondo album. La band ha anche condiviso un video per la title track interpretato da Thom Yorke. Dai un’occhiata qui sotto.



https://www.facebook.com/thesmiletheband

https://thesmiletheband.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thesmiletheband/

ph. credit Frank Lebon

Wall of Eyes tracklist:

01 Wall of Eyes

02 Teleharmonic

03 Read the Room

04 Under Our Pillows

05 Friend of a Friend

06 I Quit

07 Bending Hectic

08 You Know Me!