La band The Smile annuncia il nuovo album Wall of Eyes e condivide il video della nuova canzone diretto da Paul Thomas Anderson. Il side project di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood dei Radiohead pubblicherà il 26 gennaio, via etichetta XL, il secondo album. La band ha anche condiviso un video per la title track interpretato da Thom Yorke. Dai un’occhiata qui sotto.
ph. credit Frank Lebon
Wall of Eyes tracklist:
01 Wall of Eyes
02 Teleharmonic
03 Read the Room
04 Under Our Pillows
05 Friend of a Friend
06 I Quit
07 Bending Hectic
08 You Know Me!