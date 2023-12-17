Il quartetto indie shoegaze di San Francisco The Umbrellas il 26 gennaio pubblicherà per le label Slumberland records/Tough Love il nuovo album ‘Fairweather Friend’, anticipato dai singoli ‘Three Cheers!’ e ‘Echoes’.

L’omonimo debutto degli Umbrellas è stato a sorpresa uno dei maggiori successi indipendenti del 2021, sicuramente il disco shoegaze dell’anno.

Influenzati da The Pastels, Comet Gain, Orange Juice e The Aislers Set, i The Umbrellas rappresentano la fertile scena di San Francisco nella sua forma più pop e sofisticata.



https://www.instagram.com/theumbrellassf

https://theumbrellasca.bandcamp.com/album/fairweather-friend