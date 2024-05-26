Ritorno in scena per il duo australiano Empire of the Sun che a distanza di ben otto anni da two Vines tornano a pubblicare un nuovo album dal titolo Ask That God. Uscita prevista 26 luglio via Capitol records.Di seguito potete ascoltare i primi due singoli Changes e Music On The Radio.
Riguardo al nuovo LP, Luke Steele ha dichiarato: “Ask That God è un album che abbiamo cercato e con cui siamo stati fortunatamente benedetti. Non siamo altro che canali che raccolgono esperienza e scoprono ciò che l’Impero deve trovare.”
https://empireofthesun.co/
https://www.facebook.com/empireofthesun
https://www.instagram.com/empireofthesunsound/
Tracklist:
01 Changes
02 Cherry Blossom
03 Music on the Radio
04 The Feeling You Get
05 AEIOU [ft. Pnau]
06 Television
07 Happy Like You
08 Revolve
09 Wild World
10 Ask That God
11 Rhapsodize
12 Friends I Know