Ritorno in scena per il duo australiano Empire of the Sun che a distanza di ben otto anni da two Vines tornano a pubblicare un nuovo album dal titolo Ask That God. Uscita prevista 26 luglio via Capitol records.Di seguito potete ascoltare i primi due singoli Changes e Music On The Radio.

Riguardo al nuovo LP, Luke Steele ha dichiarato: “Ask That God è un album che abbiamo cercato e con cui siamo stati fortunatamente benedetti. Non siamo altro che canali che raccolgono esperienza e scoprono ciò che l’Impero deve trovare.”



https://empireofthesun.co/

https://www.facebook.com/empireofthesun

https://www.instagram.com/empireofthesunsound/

Tracklist:



01 Changes

02 Cherry Blossom

03 Music on the Radio

04 The Feeling You Get

05 AEIOU [ft. Pnau]

06 Television

07 Happy Like You

08 Revolve

09 Wild World

10 Ask That God

11 Rhapsodize

12 Friends I Know



