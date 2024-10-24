L’inglese Alabaster DePlume, musicista e poeta, ha annunciato un nuovo EP, dal titolo Prologue To A Blade disponibile tramite la label International Anthem. Comprende due canzoni registrate in Palestina con musicisti locali, il pianista Sami El Enany e il suonatore di Qanoun Laith AlBandak, e una terza traccia “ispirata all’esperienza di vivere in solidarietà con il popolo palestinese”.

Potete ascoltare l’EP qui sotto.



DePlume ha anche annunciato un nuovo libro di poesie, complementare all’EP, intitolato Looking For My Value: Prologue To A Blade e un tour negli Stati Uniti prima della sua apparizione al Big Ears 2025. Le date includono uno spettacolo a Kingston, NY, al Tubby’s, il 15 marzo e uno spettacolo a New York al Le Poisson Rouge, il 16 marzo. Prima di ciò, Alabaster DePlume sarà a Brooklyn per uno spettacolo presentato dall’Inno Internazionale alla Public Records il 4 dicembre, con Anna Butterss e Jeremiah Chiu. Tutte le date sono elencate di seguito.

Intanto si esibisce in Italia il giorno 26 ottobre presso Santeria Toscana 31 di Milano in occasione del JAZZMI Festival.

https://www.alabaster-deplume.com/



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/cremisan-prologue-to-a-blade”>Cremisan: Prologue To A Blade by Alabaster DePlume&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a>



– 2024 / 2025 Tour Dates

October 19, 2024 – Skopje, MK @ Youth Cultural Centre

October 26, 2024 – Milano, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

November 2, 2024 – Vendôme, FR @ The Minotaur

November 6, 2024 – Brighton, GB @ Chalk

November 21, 2024 – Vienna, AT @ FLUC Wanne

December 4, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

March 14, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

March 15, 2025 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

March 16, 2025 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

March 18, 2025 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

March 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 21, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

March 22, 2025 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

March 23, 2025 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

March 25, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

March 27, 2025 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

April 29, 2025 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

April 30, 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

May 1, 2025 – Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Hall

May 2, 2025 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

May 3, 2025 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

May 6, 2025 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

May 7, 2025 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

May 8, 2025 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon

May 9, 2025 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

May 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

May 17, 2025 – Berlin, DE @ TBC

May 21, 2025 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

May 22, 2025 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

May 23, 2025 – Brussels, BE @ TBC

May 24, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis

May 25, 2025 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

May 26, 2025 – Rotterdam, NL @ Bird