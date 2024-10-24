L’inglese Alabaster DePlume, musicista e poeta, ha annunciato un nuovo EP, dal titolo Prologue To A Blade disponibile tramite la label International Anthem. Comprende due canzoni registrate in Palestina con musicisti locali, il pianista Sami El Enany e il suonatore di Qanoun Laith AlBandak, e una terza traccia “ispirata all’esperienza di vivere in solidarietà con il popolo palestinese”.
Potete ascoltare l’EP qui sotto.
DePlume ha anche annunciato un nuovo libro di poesie, complementare all’EP, intitolato Looking For My Value: Prologue To A Blade e un tour negli Stati Uniti prima della sua apparizione al Big Ears 2025. Le date includono uno spettacolo a Kingston, NY, al Tubby’s, il 15 marzo e uno spettacolo a New York al Le Poisson Rouge, il 16 marzo. Prima di ciò, Alabaster DePlume sarà a Brooklyn per uno spettacolo presentato dall’Inno Internazionale alla Public Records il 4 dicembre, con Anna Butterss e Jeremiah Chiu. Tutte le date sono elencate di seguito.
Intanto si esibisce in Italia il giorno 26 ottobre presso Santeria Toscana 31 di Milano in occasione del JAZZMI Festival.
https://www.alabaster-deplume.com/
– 2024 / 2025 Tour Dates
October 19, 2024 – Skopje, MK @ Youth Cultural Centre
October 26, 2024 – Milano, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
November 2, 2024 – Vendôme, FR @ The Minotaur
November 6, 2024 – Brighton, GB @ Chalk
November 21, 2024 – Vienna, AT @ FLUC Wanne
December 4, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
March 14, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
March 15, 2025 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
March 16, 2025 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
March 18, 2025 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
March 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
March 21, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
March 22, 2025 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
March 23, 2025 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
March 25, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
March 27, 2025 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
April 29, 2025 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
April 30, 2025 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
May 1, 2025 – Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Hall
May 2, 2025 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
May 3, 2025 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
May 6, 2025 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
May 7, 2025 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
May 8, 2025 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon
May 9, 2025 – London, UK @ Hackney Church
May 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde2
May 17, 2025 – Berlin, DE @ TBC
May 21, 2025 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
May 22, 2025 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
May 23, 2025 – Brussels, BE @ TBC
May 24, 2025 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis
May 25, 2025 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
May 26, 2025 – Rotterdam, NL @ Bird