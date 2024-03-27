Dopo aver pubblicato il singolo “Burial Ground”, con James Mercer degli Shins e Mike Mills dei R.E.M, i Decemberists pubblicano il secondo singolo “Joan in the Grden” che anticipano il loro primo album in sei anni. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again uscirà il 14 giugno tramite la label Yabb Records.
Il nono album della band di Portland è stato co-prodotto da Tucker Martine, che ha prodotto dischi per Camera Obscura, Modest Mouse e William Tyler, e dal frontman del gruppo Colin Meloy.
Il mese prossimo, i Decemberists inizieranno il loro tour in Nord America dove, puoi scommettere, suoneranno le canzoni del loro nuovo album. Inizia il 30 aprile a Kingston, New York, e li tiene in viaggio per tutta l’estate. Ad aprire ogni spettacolo sarà il gruppo indie rock di Chicago Ratboys, e una data, Bend, Oregon, il 12 luglio, vedrà gli Head and the Heart unirsi come supporto.
La tracklist del disco:
01 Burial Ground
02 Oh No!
03 The Reapers
04 Long White Veil
05 William Fitzwilliam
06 Don’t Go to the Woods
07 The Black Maria
08 All I Want Is You
09 Born to the Morning
10 America Made Me
11 Tell Me What’s on Your Mind
12 Never Satisfied
13 Joan in the Garden