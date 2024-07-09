Lauryn Hill ha annunciato una serie di live con i Fugees. Dopo che una serie di date del tour “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” sono state cancellate per un affaticamento alle corde vocali l’artista americana è tornata a cantare dal vivo per una serie di show tra febbraio, marzo e aprile di quest’anno, incluso il concerto al Coachella. Ma ora è il momento dell’annuncio di una nuova serie di date con i Fugees, inclusi due spettacoli nel Regno Unito all’arena Co-Op Live di Manchester e all’O2 di Londra in ottobre. Gli spettacoli vedranno la Hill eseguire brani dal suo album solista del 1998 e quelli con i Fugees del loro album del 1996 “The Score”. Di seguito il tour nei dettagli:
https://mslaurynhill.com/
https://www.instagram.com/mslaurynhill/
Agosto 2024
9 – Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
11 – West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre
16 – Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre
18 – Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion
21 – Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann
23 – Bristow Jiffy Lube Live
25 – Mansfield Xfinity Center
28 – Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center
30 – Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater
31 – Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Settembre 2024
4 – Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater
6 – Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion
7 – Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 – Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
15 – Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
17 – Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl
20 – Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
21 – Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center
Ottobre 2024
12 – Manchester Co-Op Live
14 – London The O2
18 – Paris Accor Arena
22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome