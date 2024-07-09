Lauryn Hill ha annunciato una serie di live con i Fugees. Dopo che una serie di date del tour “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” sono state cancellate per un affaticamento alle corde vocali l’artista americana è tornata a cantare dal vivo per una serie di show tra febbraio, marzo e aprile di quest’anno, incluso il concerto al Coachella. Ma ora è il momento dell’annuncio di una nuova serie di date con i Fugees, inclusi due spettacoli nel Regno Unito all’arena Co-Op Live di Manchester e all’O2 di Londra in ottobre. Gli spettacoli vedranno la Hill eseguire brani dal suo album solista del 1998 e quelli con i Fugees del loro album del 1996 “The Score”. Di seguito il tour nei dettagli:



https://mslaurynhill.com/

https://www.instagram.com/mslaurynhill/

Agosto 2024

9 – Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 – West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre

16 – Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre

18 – Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

21 – Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann

23 – Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

25 – Mansfield Xfinity Center

28 – Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

30 – Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

31 – Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Settembre 2024

4 – Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater

6 – Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion

7 – Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 – Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

15 – Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

17 – Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl

20 – Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

21 – Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

Ottobre 2024

12 – Manchester Co-Op Live

14 – London The O2

18 – Paris Accor Arena

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome