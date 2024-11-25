In uscita il 17 gennaio 2025 – tramite Fire records – Tune In, Turn On, Drop Out – Radio Sessions 1980-1993; 24 tracce dei Television Personalities dello stravagante Dan Treacy. Nel disco suonano anche cover di Buzzcocks, Raincoats e Daniel Johnston, oltre a una session della WFMU del 1993. Di seguito puoi ascoltare la versione Peel Session del 1980 di “Silly Girl” e una versione della Andy Kershaw Session del 1986 di “Salvador Dali’s Garden Party” di seguito e scorri verso il basso per l’elenco completo dei brani. Outsider dellas cena punk e post punk inglese pubblicarono una serie di album accattivanti, emotivamente potenti e amati da coloro che hanno compreso la visione e voce unica di Treacy.



http://www.televisionpersonalities.co.uk/

https://www.firerecords.com/artists/television-personalities/

01 Look Back in Anger (John Peel Session 20.08.80)

02 Picture of Dorian Gray (John Peel Session 20.08.80)

03 Le Grande Illusion (John Peel Session 20.08.80)

04 Silly Girl (John Peel Session 20.08.80)

05 Paradise Is for the Blessed (Andy Kershaw BBC Session 27.02.86)

06 My Conscience Tells Me No (Andy Kershaw BBC Session 27.02.86)

07 Salvador Dali’s Garden Party (Andy Kershaw BBC Session 27.02.86)

08 I Still Believe in Magic (Andy Kershaw BBC Session 27.02.86)

09 Goodnight Mister Spaceman (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

10 How Does It Feel to Be Loved (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

11 I Get Frightened Too (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

12 Time Goes Slowly When You’re Drowning (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

13 Gypsy Woman (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

14 She’s a Virgin and a Whore (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

15 Why Can’t I Touch It (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

16 All My Dreams Are Dead (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

17 Wandering Minds (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

18 Three Wishes (WMBR Session 02.04.92)

19 Everything She Touches Turns to Gold (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)

20 No-One’s Little Girl (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)

21 My Very First Nervous Nervous Breakdown (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)

22 Honey I Sure Miss You (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)

23 February (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)

24 The Silly Things Lovers Do (The WFMU Session 27.07.93)